Comedian KOUNTRY WAYNE Announces “Help Is On The Way” Comedy Tour

Kountry Wayne (a.k.a. Wayne Colley) announces his HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour, produced by Live Nation. The 37-city tour kicks off on Feb. 3 in Denver, with stops along the way in Phoenix, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, Chicago and Philadelphia, before concluding in Baton Rouge on May 27. Additionally, Wayne is set to perform two shows in Savannah, GA that will be taped for his upcoming one-hour comedy special.
TICKETS: Tickets on sale starting Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.
The HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his STRAIGHT OUT THE MUD spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S., including the historic Palace Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.
HELP IS ON THE WAY COMEDY TOUR DATES:
February 3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
February 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
February 17 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
February 18 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
February 19 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
February 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
February 25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
March 3 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre
March 4 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
March 10 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
March 12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
March 17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
March 18 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre
March 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
March 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
March 30 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
March 31 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
April 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre
April 7 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
April 8 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Convention Center
April 14 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
April 15 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
April 21 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium
April 22 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
April 23 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater
April 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – GCL Live at 20 Monroe
April 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
May 5 – Albany, GA – Albany Municipal Auditorium
May 6 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
May 12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
May 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
May 14 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
May 19 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
May 20 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
May 21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
May 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 27 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theater
Wayne’s career highlights over the past few years include being named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2021, starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com “Holiday Heartbreak” (2021), featured on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” with Nick Cannon, and releasing his debut EP, “Drip & Zay,” with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, Zaytoven. Wayne, along with Kym Whitley, currently co-hosts “I Love Us,” a comedy clip show on BET+ that premiered this past summer. Up next, he will be starring alongside Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, and more, in Universal Pictures’ “Praise This,” produced by Will Packer and directed by Tina Gordon.
In addition to the HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour, Wayne is set to release his first book of the same name on April 18, 2023 through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. In the memoir, Wayne shares his seemingly impossible story with hopes to inspire others to see that no matter where you started from or how stuck you feel right now, the possibilities for living a rich, full life are limitless. The foreword is written by NAACP Image Award-winning actor and comedian, Cedric the Entertainer.
Since his first Facebook post went viral in 2014, Wayne’s career continues to climb, while garnering a loyal fan base. His widely popular digital sketches draw in millions of viewers daily across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channel, featuring original characters written by Wayne and cameos from notable celebrities including Ludacris, Mike Epps, Charlamagne tha God and Lamar Odom, to name a few.
For more information, visit www.KountryWayne.com and follow @Kountrywayne on Instagram, @KingKountryWayne on Facebook, and @kountry_wayne on Twitter.
