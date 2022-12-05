Comedian KOUNTRY WAYNE Announces “Help Is On The Way” Comedy Tour

Kountry Wayne (a.k.a. Wayne Colley) announces his HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour, produced by Live Nation. The 37-city tour kicks off on Feb. 3 in Denver, with stops along the way in Phoenix, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, Chicago and Philadelphia, before concluding in Baton Rouge on May 27. Additionally, Wayne is set to perform two shows in Savannah, GA that will be taped for his upcoming one-hour comedy special.

TICKETS: Tickets on sale starting Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

The HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his STRAIGHT OUT THE MUD spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S., including the historic Palace Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

HELP IS ON THE WAY COMEDY TOUR DATES:

February 3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

February 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

February 17 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

February 18 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

February 19 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

February 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

February 25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

March 3 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre

March 4 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

March 10 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

March 17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 18 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre

March 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

March 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

March 30 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

March 31 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

April 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

April 7 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

April 8 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Convention Center

April 14 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

April 15 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

April 21 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

April 22 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

April 23 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater

April 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – GCL Live at 20 Monroe

April 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

May 5 – Albany, GA – Albany Municipal Auditorium

May 6 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

May 12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

May 14 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

May 19 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

May 20 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

May 21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

May 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 27 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theater

Wayne’s career highlights over the past few years include being named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2021, starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com “Holiday Heartbreak” (2021), featured on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” with Nick Cannon, and releasing his debut EP, “Drip & Zay,” with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, Zaytoven. Wayne, along with Kym Whitley, currently co-hosts “I Love Us,” a comedy clip show on BET+ that premiered this past summer. Up next, he will be starring alongside Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, and more, in Universal Pictures’ “Praise This,” produced by Will Packer and directed by Tina Gordon.

In addition to the HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour, Wayne is set to release his first book of the same name on April 18, 2023 through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. In the memoir, Wayne shares his seemingly impossible story with hopes to inspire others to see that no matter where you started from or how stuck you feel right now, the possibilities for living a rich, full life are limitless. The foreword is written by NAACP Image Award-winning actor and comedian, Cedric the Entertainer.

Since his first Facebook post went viral in 2014, Wayne’s career continues to climb, while garnering a loyal fan base. His widely popular digital sketches draw in millions of viewers daily across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channel, featuring original characters written by Wayne and cameos from notable celebrities including Ludacris, Mike Epps, Charlamagne tha God and Lamar Odom, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.KountryWayne.com and follow @Kountrywayne on Instagram, @KingKountryWayne on Facebook, and @kountry_wayne on Twitter.