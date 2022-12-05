PARAMORE Announces ‘This Is Way Album Release Show’ — An Intimate Performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House

On the heels of their extensive North America tour for 2023, Paramore announces a one night only album release show for their highly anticipated sixth album This Is Why taking place February 6th at Grand Ole Opry House. The show celebrates the band’s first record in over five years at one of Nashville’s most iconic and unique venues.

PRESALE REGISTRATION: Fans can register for Fair AXS Ticketing’s presale HERE now through Tuesday, December 6th at 10pm local time. Registered fans who receive an email confirmation through Fair AXS will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting Thursday, December 8th at 10am local time through 10pm local time. A confirmation email is an invitation to purchase tickets, and does not guarantee tickets will be available for every registered fan who receives one. Tickets are limited and sold on a first come first come basis. Additional information on this presale can be found HERE.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 9th at 10am local time on paramore.net.

When Paramore revealed they were recording together in January 2022 the response from music fans around the world was immediate and celebratory. In the time since the Grammy-winning, RIAA-certified multi-Platinum band released their last album, After Laughter – and Hayley Williams unveiled two lauded solo albums – Paramore have become more popular than ever. Over the last few years Paramore’s influence and popularity has snowballed, as the age of streaming organically propelled them into a position as one of the world’s biggest, most culturally compelling rock bands. For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20 year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent. Their forthcoming sixth album, This Is Why – set for release on Atlantic Records on February 10th – is preceded by the title track, the most immediate radio hit of the band’s career to date.

Renowned for their arena-filling and festival-headlining performance prowess, the opportunity to see Paramore play their first theater shows in years created headline news. Their upcoming run of intimate live dates sold out in minutes. The band are donating a portion of their ticket sales to organizations working in areas of essential community support, including Support & Feed.

