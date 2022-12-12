Comedian KEVIN HART Announces Dates For 2023 ‘Reality Check Tour’

Comedian and actor KEVIN HART announced the addition of nine new North America shows in 2023 as part of his widely popular Reality Check Tour. The tour is adding two dates in Phoenix, AZ over Super Bowl weekend and seven dates across Canada including shows in Edmonton, AB, Saskatoon, SK, Winnipeg, MB, Ottawa and London,ON, Halifax, NS and Moncton, NB.

TICKETS: Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, December 16th at 10AM local time at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, December 14 at 10AM local time through Thursday, December 15 at 11:59 PM local time. Tickets for all other shows on the Reality Check Tour are on sale now at KevinHartNation.com.

Hart’s Reality Check tour was recently ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of the year on Billboard and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. His 2022 tour included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco and many more throughout the year.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

KEVIN HART – REALITY CHECK TOUR – ADDED 2023 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Friday, February 10, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Saturday, February 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Friday, April 14, 2023 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Saturday, April 15, 2023 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Sunday, April 16, 2023 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

ABOUT KEVIN HART:

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue. Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of HARTBEAT; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity.

Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via HARTBEAT for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Hart is currently touring nationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material; the tour is titled “The Reality Check” Tour. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

Kevin is a founding partner in two companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House. Kevin’s brand partnerships include Gran Coramino, Hart House, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.

