“Enter The Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy” — First Glimpses of Rarest Book Hip Hop History Revealed!

On November 9, 1993, the landscape of music changed forever when “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” was unleashed upon the world, unearthing landmine hits “Protect Ya Neck,” “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Wu Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F*ck Wit”. On the cusp of the 30th year of that monumental release, Wu-Tang Clan shows their level of innovation yet again, with the arrival of THE WU-TANG CLAN: LEGACY.

THE WU-TANG CLAN: LEGACY will change the game, as Wu-Tang has done before, selling only one copy of “OnceUpon a Time in Shaolin,” their seventh studio album, in 2015 for $2 million, which is the most expensive work of musical art ever sold. In 2021, the musical art re-sold for over $4 million dollars. Only 36 copies of the LEGACY will be sold, with one of those being auctioned at Sotheby’s. The 300+ page coffee table tome is a rare relic encased in a chamber that will launch the group further into the future by chronicling its enormous past. In tribute to and celebration of “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)”, sculptor Gethin Jones (protégé of British sculptor Sir Antony Gormley, known for the Angel of the North) designed the chamber that encases each book. The actual chamber is being handmade by Warren Holzman, a noted blacksmith and visual artist at Holzman Iron Studio, Philadelphia, PA.

RZA said it best, “Items dating back hundreds, even thousands of years have graced the floors of Sotheby’s. It’s great that in our own lifetime, we were able to create something that will also grace these floors and be shared with the world.” The 36 bronze-encrusted, 400-pound black steel chambers along with the intricate details and personal touches of the Founder and CEO of Wu-Tang Management, John “Mook” Gibbons, are inspired by the ancient past and bronze ritual bowls of the Zhou Dynasty – whose first ruler was King Wu-Wang. The chambers consist of Spun Mild Steel bowls while the raised ridges, base and logo are finished in solid brushed brass. The art will be available for pre-order on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3 pm ET.

Housed within the chamber, featuring rare and never before seen images – documenting the journey of the giants of hip hop – THE WU-TANG CLAN: LEGACY delves into the origin of the group, their history and respective journeys. Thoroughly and meticulously, this quintessential publication will honor not only the remarkable roster, but the executives, the affiliates, family and pivotable personnel that helped make the Wu-Tang Clan and the LEGACY BOOK come to life, unpacking their rich and raw history. The carefully curated images are from renowned photographers as well as family and friends of the Wu-Tang Clan.

John “Mook” Gibbons, Founder and CEO of Wu-Tang Management (left), RZA, Wu-Tang Clan (right)

Each book will be printed, bound and hand-stitched in Italy using the finest leather and materials. Each copy will be signed, numbered, and issued with a certificate of authenticity. Publisher Andy Cantillon, co-founder of Art of Publishing and Photographer, has worked extensively with Gibbons to create this masterpiece.

Gibbons offers this about the exclusive landmark WU-TANG CLAN: “From the slums of Shaolin to the floors of Sotheby’s – Wu-Tang…Witty, Unpredictable, Talent and Natural Game. No other MCs can claim the same. WU-TANG Baby!” — 36 chambers. 36 books. 36 artifacts.

For purchasing information, go to www.WuTangLegacy.com.

