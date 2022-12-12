SCOTTY McCREERY Announces Dates For 2023 ‘Damn Straight Tour’

Following the release of Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery announces his Damn Strait Tour, boasting over 20 dates in 2023 through the end of April. The fan club presale will be available tomorrow, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on sale this Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets and more information visit ScottyMcCreery.com.

“Looking forward to hitting the road in 2023 with the Damn Strait Tour,” said McCreery. “I’ve enjoyed my time at home learning to be a Dad to Avery, but I’ve missed being onstage with the band and performing for the fans. Can’t wait to see everyone in the new year!”

The namesake of the tour and McCreery’s fifth consecutive chart-topper, RIAA Gold-certified “Damn Strait” (which stayed at No.1 for three weeks), also landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Year End Country Airplay chart along with being named among Billboard’s “10 Best Country Songs of 2022,” sharing the single marked “one of the biggest chart hits of McCreery’s 11-year career,” while praising, “McCreery has become known for letting fans follow his life through songs like ‘This Is It’ and ‘Five More Minutes,’ but he’s also shown he has an ear for a great outside song, like this cut from Jim Collins and Trent Tomlinson.”

Current single “It Matters To Her” continues climbing, reaching No. 32 on this week’s Mediabase chart. He recently premiered the official music video, offering some behind-the-scenes footage as he and wife Gabi prepared for the arrival of their son Merrick Avery. “To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy,” McCreery shared with PEOPLE.com. “It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery’s arrival.” Both songs are available on Same Truck: The Deluxe Album.

McCreery, who was just ranked No. 13 on the Top 50 list of 2022 Country Airplay Artists by Billboard, was a co-writer on all but four of the 18 tracks, Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, which is available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and was produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis. The project showcases McCreery’s lauded songwriting skills with six new songs, including “On It,” reconnecting McCreery with “In Between” co-writers Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton and Rogers, which was one of three consecutive No. 1 singles from his RIAA Gold-certified album Seasons Change. Celebrated by Billboard as a continuation of “his winning arc of songs pulled from chapters of his own life,” “Small Town Story” finds McCreery joined by his 2013 Platinum-certified Top 10 smash “See You Tonight” co-writers Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell.

As the North Carolina native looks forward to his first Christmas as a dad to Avery, McCreery has been celebrating the holidays as a performer on “CMA Country Christmas,” streaming now on Hulu and Disney+ and re-airing on ABC on December 13, while CMT shared a rocking performance of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus is Back in Town” from McCreery’s “Campfire Sessions.” Earlier this month, he was the spotlight artist for a sold-out Opry Country Christmas show in Nashville.

Additionally, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere Five More Minutes: Moments Like These on Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It is the second film inspired by his 2018 Double-Platinum certified No. 1 hit “Five More Minutes” and stars Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryan. The movie is not a sequel to last year’s Five More Minutes but has a brand-new storyline. McCreery once again serves as an Executive Producer, but he does not appear in the movie, as it was filmed during the last month of wife Gabi’s pregnancy.

McCreery is gearing up to close out another landmark year with four remaining shows in 2022, including three acoustic co-headlining shows with Lee Brice. Both artists will be on stage for the entire concert, and they will trade off songs with each other, providing a more intimate concert experience than usual.

Scotty McCreery’s Remaining 2022 Dates:

Dec. 15 Fort Smith, AR Temple Live (co-headlining with Lee Brice)

Dec. 16 El Dorado, AR First Financial Music Hall (co-headlining with Lee Brice)

Dec. 17 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center (co-headlining with Lee Brice)

Dec. 18 Raleigh, NC 94.7 QDR Acoustic Christmas for the Kids Guitar Pull

Scotty McCreery’s 2023 Damn Strait Tour Dates:

Jan. 20 Hinton, OK Sugar Creek Casino

Jan. 21 San Antonio ,TX Let’s Rodeo Ball

Jan. 27 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

Jan. 28 Milwaukee, WI UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Feb. 2 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Feb. 3 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe’s

Feb. 4 Greenville, SC Blind Horse Saloon

Feb. 8 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Feb. 9 Fort Meyers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 10 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 11 Port St. Lucie, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center

March 10 Grant, OK Choctaw Casino

March 11 Tulsa, OK Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 18 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Theatre

March 19 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

March 24 DuQuoin, IL Cord McCoy Du Quoin Rodeo

March 25 Opp, AL Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

April 21 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort & Casino

April 22 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

April 27 Carteret, NJ The Carteret Performing Arts Center

April 28 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

April 30 Hagerstown, MD The Maryland Theatre



About Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery’s Same Truck: The Deluxe Album is available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats. McCreery will kick off his Damn Strait Tour in January 2023, boasting over 20 shows through April. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Same Truck: The Deluxe Album contains two No. 1 RIAA Gold-certified hit songs “You Time” and “Damn Strait,” and his current single “It Matters to Her,” as well as six additional new songs not on the original album. In total, McCreery has achieved 5 consecutive No. 1 hits in the last few years, including the two mentioned above as well as an additional three from his last album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes,” the RIAA Platinum-certified “This Is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified “In Between.” McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.” Four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 4 million copies. With five consecutive No.1 hits to his credit, he’s earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and four Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (‘The Trouble with Girls’) in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year five times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” in 2019 for “This is It,” and 2021 for “In Between,” and in 2022 for “You Time”); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance Song of the Year (‘Barefootin’’) in 2018; the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written (‘Five More Minutes’) in 2018; and the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2022. The North Carolina native released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016; it was re-released in paperback in 2020. His song “Five More Minutes” inspired a popular movie of the same name which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network during November-December 2021. A second movie, “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” will air on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network on December 17, 2022. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. For more information, visit www.ScottyMcCreery.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.