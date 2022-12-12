ZAC BROWN BAND Announce Dates For 2023 “From the Fire Tour”

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced their upcoming 2023 “From the Fire Tour.”

The new set of dates, produced by Live Nation, arrives on the heels of 2022’s “Out in the Middle Tour” and the release of “The Comeback (Deluxe)” album, which features re-recorded tracks with some of music’s biggest stars, including Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, Marcus King, Jamey Johnson, and Ingrid Andress. The “Out in the Middle Tour” saw the band perform at Wrigley Field, Hollywood Bowl, Truist Park, and the famed Fenway Park, where they hold the record for most consecutive sold out shows with 13. Just ahead of their own record-breaking sell-out, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining only Paul McCartney and Billy Joel.

The “From the Fire Tour,” which marks the band’s 10th North American tour, will kick off in Columbus, Ohio on June 30th and continue through November. The tour will showcase Zac Brown Band’s one-of-a-kind, southern rock style, serving as an ode to fans and those that have lent a helping hand to pull this country out from the fire of these past few years and helped us all get back on our feet and unify as one. The band will perform over 30 shows, including a return to Fenway Park as well as performances at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Hersheypark Stadium, Budweiser Stage, and Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The band will be joined by an incredible group of opening acts on select dates throughout the tour, including Marcus King, Tenille Townes, and King Calaway.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” said Brown. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 16th at 10AM Local Time at www.ZacBrownBand.com. Citi is the official card of Zac Brown Band’s tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 14th at 12PM Local Time until Thursday, December 15th at 10PM Local Time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. The “Zamily” Legacy Fan Club Pre-Sale will begin on Wednesday, December 14th at 9AM Local Time, followed by the “Zamily” Fan Club General Pre-Sale on Wednesday, December 14th at 11AM Local Time, the VIP Pre-Sale on Wednesday, December 14th at 12PM Local Time, and the Spotify Pre-Sale on Thursday, December 15th at 12PM Local Time.

See below for the full itinerary. All dates, cities and venues below are subject to change. For tickets or more information please visit ZacBrownBand.com.

Just ahead of the “From the Fire Tour,” the band will make their highly-anticipated return to the international stage, with headlining performances at both C2C: Country to Country in the United Kingdom and CMC Rocks in Australia in March. Additionally, in conjunction with MLB’s Lou Gehrig Day celebrated across the league in June, Zac Brown Band will perform a Cincinnati Reds Post-Game Benefit Concert, where a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit founding band member John Driskell Hopkins’ Hop On A Cure Foundation, dedicated to finding a cure for ALS.

2023 TOUR TOUR DATES:

Friday, June 30, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena+

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Friday, July 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium#

Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center+

Friday, August 11, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^+

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^+

Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park+

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek~+

Friday, October 6, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion#~+

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center~+

Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 20, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Friday, November 3, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Tampa, FL– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

ADDITIONAL 2023 PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday, March 10, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – C2C: Country to Country*

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Dublin, IE – C2C: Country to Country*

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – London, UK – C2C: Country to Country*

Sunday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 19, 2023 – Willowbank, Australia – CMC Rocks 2023*

Sunday, June 2, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Reds Post-Game Benefit Concert*

Friday, June 23, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 2023^*

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Cadott, WI – Country Fest 2023*

Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Windy City Smokeout*

Sunday July 23, 2023 – Newton, IA – Hy-Vee INDY CAR Weekend*

#Non-Live Nation show

*Tickets on-sale now

+Special Guest King Calaway

^Special Guest Marcus King

~Special Guest Tenille Townes

About Zac Brown Band:

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, amassed over 10 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 9 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

