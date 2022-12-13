NICK CANNON Announces Dates For “Next Superstar Tour 2023”

TV host, actor, rapper, and comedian, Nick Cannon announced his Next Superstar Tour 2023, a celebratory, empowerment journey for the rising stars of music’s next generation. In partnership with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the tour will feature three stages of new talent discovery that include a BMAC x Ncredible Next Superstar Grant, a Next Superstar Educational Seminar, and a Next Superstar show with headlining talent performing. The tour will also feature performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, and POP MONEY.

“The Next Superstar Seminar is directly empowering our community by giving the next generation essential tools to elevate themselves. We look to spread knowledge and strategies not only for up and coming Musicians, but aspiring professionals looking to build a career within the many aspects of the Music and Entertainment industry.” – Nick Cannon, TV host, actor, rapper, and comedian.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on Saturday, February 25 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and more before wrapping up in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center on Saturday, April 8.

“The Black Music Action Coalition is committed to creating pipelines of access for the next generation of creatives. Nick has proven to be able to identify talent on and off the court and partnering with him and the Ncredible team, as an extension of our overall partnership with Live Nation, will allow us to tap into that energy. The seminars and panel discussions that BMAC will help produce will expose young people to different aspects of this industry. The BMAC x Ncredible SuperStar Grant will not only provide small financial assistance but more importantly the mentorship and community we will build around these young people, is what we’re most excited about.” – Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Co-Founder/Co-Chairman of BMAC.

The BMAC x Ncredible Superstar Grant powered by Live Nation is a grant geared towards the advancement and development of music’s next generation of industry professionals. Grant recipients in every city will be awarded a $5,000 cash award, and an industry mentorship. To submit an application for the BMAC x Ncredible Superstar Grant, please visit https://bit.ly/3Ponb5e

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 10AM Local on Ticketmaster.com. Visit: bmacoalition.org/ for more information on seminars and the grant application.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Nick Cannon’s Next Superstar Tour 2023 in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, December 15th at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.





NEXT SUPERSTAR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Feb 26 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fri Mar 03 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sat Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Sun Mar 05 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Mar 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Mar 11 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sun Mar 12 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Wed Mar 15 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Thu Mar 16 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 18 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun Mar 19 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Mar 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Mar 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Sat Mar 25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun Mar 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed Mar 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Thu Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Fri Mar 31 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Apr 02 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Apr 05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Apr 06 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre

Sat Apr 08 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

About Nick Cannon

TV & Radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, philanthropist, children’s book author, and activist, Nick Cannon has entertained audiences for over 20 years. Cannon is currently the executive producer and host of Fox’s hit TV series The Masked Singer; creator, host, and executive producer of the sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out; and host and producer of the nationally syndicated radio show Nick Cannon Radio. He is also the producer, writer, director and star of the films She Ball and Miracles Across 125th Street. Cannon formerly hosted his own syndicated daytime talk show, Nick Cannon, which debuted on September 27, 2021. Cannon holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Howard University and plans to pursue his master’s degree. He is the father of 11 and is a creative and entrepreneurial force at the vanguard of his generation with over 17 million subscribers socially.

