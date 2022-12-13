RONIN FLIX Unleashes JET LI Two Movie Collection Featuring ‘Fist of Legend’ and ‘Tai Chi Master’!

Ronin Flix is heating up the holiday season with the announcement of 3 ass-kicking new limited edition Blu-rays starring the legendary Jet Li! The collection includes FIST OF LEGEND and TAI CHI MASTER, as well as a new JET LI 2 MOVIE COLLECTION, including a custom slipcover. — Available exclusively at Ronin Flix 12/13/22 — Click here for full details!
Featuring NEW digitally retouched versions of the best available high-definition (1.85:1) masters of both films, NEW Cantonese, Mandarin 2, and English lossless DTS-HD master audio tracks, NEW English subtitles translated from the original Cantonese version of the film 3, and all of the historical bonus features, these blu-rays really pack a punch.
FIST OF LEGEND
Synopsis: In this tribute to Bruce Lee’s classic FIST OF FURY, Jet Li radiates sheer power and coolness as a kung fu student living abroad who living abroad who returns home to avenge the death of his master and save his martial arts school.
Special Features:
• The Man Behind the Legend: An Exclusive Interview with Director Gordon Chan
• Brother In Arms: An Exclusive Interview with Kung Fu Impresario Chin Siu-ho
• The Way of the Warrior: An Exclusive Interview with Japanese Action Legend Kurata Yasuaki
• The School of Hard Knocks: A Screen Fighting Seminar at the Celebrated Kurata Action School
• A Look at Fist of Legend with Director Brett Ratner & Film
• Critic Elvis Mitchell, Deleted Scenes, Original Theatrical Trailer
TAI CHI MASTER
Synopsis: Two best friends and fellow martial arts students are expelled from the storied temple of Shaolin, only to meet again on the battlefield – one a power- hungry general, the other a freedom-fighting rebel, both mortal enemies. Featuring Michelle Yeoh (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE) and directed by martial arts legend Yuen Wo-Ping (action director on IP MAN 3 and 4), TAI CHI MASTER is a quintessential martial arts classic.
Special Features:
• Nemesis: An Exclusive Interview with Star Chin Siu-ho
• The Birthplace of Tai Chi: On Location in Chen Village
• Meditations On The Master: Film Director Brett Ratner & Film Critic Elvis Mitchell Discuss Yuen Wo Ping
• Twin Warriors: Film Director Brett Ratner and Film Critic
About Ronin Flix
Ronin Flix is an independent home entertainment company offering a curated collection of classic genre films, carefully restored and preserved in high definition on Blu-ray disc, for cult movie fans and collectors around the world.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.