‘Dawn of the Dead’ Collector’s Edition 4K UHD To Roam The Earth This January!

Something new walks the earth as Dawn of the Dead (Collector’s Edition) releases in a 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ combo pack this coming January 31, 2022 from Scream Factory. The release features a new 4K transfer of the unrated cut of the film and marks the first time the film will be available in 4K in the U.S. and Canada.

Dawn of the Dead (Collector’s Edition) is currently available for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com. Customers ordering from the site will receive an exclusive 18″ X 24″ rolled poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.

From visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Army Of The Dead, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), comes a nightmarish vision where society is endangered by a mysterious virus that turns people into mindless, flesh-eating zombies, and a handful of survivors must wage a desperate, last-stand battle to stay alive … and human!

A popular remake of George A. Romero’s 1979 apocalyptic horror classic, Dawn of the Dead marks the directorial debut from Snyder (Batman vs. Superman, Watchmen) and was co-written by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither). Powered by heart-pounding action and bone-chilling thrills, this edgy and frightening film stars Ving Rhames (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2), Sarah Polley (Splice), Jake Weber (Wendigo), Mekhi Phifer (Divergent) and Ty Burrell (Modern Family).

SPECIAL FEATURES:

4K UHD (Unrated Version):

NEW 4K scan from the original negative with inserts from the 2K digital intermediate for the unrated footage

Audio Commentary with director Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

BLU-RAY (Unrated Version):

NEW 4K scan from the original negative with inserts from the 2K digital intermediate for the unrated footage

Audio Commentary with director Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman

Introduction by Zach Snyder

Splitting Headaches: Anatomy of Exploding Heads

Attack of the Living Dead

Raising the Dead

Drawing the Dead

Andy’s Lost Tape

Special Report: Zombie Invasion

Undead and Loving It: A Mockumentary

Storyboard Comparisons

Hidden Easter Egg

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

BLU-RAY (Theatrical Version):

HD Master from the 2K Digital Intermediate

Take A Chance on Me – an interview with actor Ty Burrell

Punk, Rock & Zombies – an interview with actor Jake Weber

Gunn of Hire – an interview with writer James Gunn

Killing Time at the Mall: The Special Effects of DAWN OF THE DEAD

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

