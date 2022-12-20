Raimi Productions and Hammerstone Studios Re-Team With Capstone Studios For ‘Don’t Move’ Horror Thriller

Genre legend Sam Raimi’s Raimi Productions and Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios (2022 box-office hit Barbarian) are teaming up again with Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios to produce the new horror thriller Don’t Move, it was announced today.

The film is directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, who recently helmed episodes of Raimi’s horror anthology series “50 States of Fright.” Don’t Move is written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, who wrote the horror thriller Intruders starring Rory Culkin that was also directed by Schindler.

Don’t Move is produced by Lebovici, Raimi and Zainab Azizi. Hammerstone Studios, Raimi Productions and Capstone Studios recently partnered to produce the action-thriller Boy Kills World starring Bill Skarsgard, currently in post-production.

Raimi Productions’ upcoming projects include Sony Pictures’ thriller 65 starring Adam Driver. Earlier this year, Raimi directed Marvel’s global sensation Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Executive produced by Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Marc Manus, Adam Schindler, Brian Netto and Petr Jákl, Hammerstone is co-financing Don’t Move alongside Capstone, with Capstone Global handling worldwide rights.

Casting is currently underway.

Don’t Move follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down.

“It’s amazingly exciting for us to reunite with the genre master Sam Raimi, and Zainab Azizi, who yet again have found two extremely talented young filmmakers in Adam and Brian to bring Don’t Move to life. We are honored to be part of such a fantastic project,” said Hammerstone Studios’ Alex Lebovici.

“Alex and the team at Hammerstone as well as our friends at Capstone are the ideal production partners as we bring this compelling and twisted tale to light. I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns – it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!” added Sam Raimi.

Producer Lebovici has been quietly amassing a string of buzzworthy films, including the critical hit Barbarian, starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgard and Justin Long, which took over $45M in worldwide box-office and Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment of the beloved series starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. He recently wrapped production on the genre-busting dystopian fever dream Boy Kills World, which he produced alongside Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi and Roy Lee and stars Bill Skarsgard. Lebovici is also in post-production on the feature adaption of the smash hit short film Kung Fury the Movie starring Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Sandberg and on Yuval Adler’s Sympathy for the Devil starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman. He recently announced a partnership with Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions to develop and produce a film adaptation of the critical and commercial hit videogame franchise Death Stranding.

Raimi Productions is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. Hammerstone Studios is repped by Neil Sacker at Sacker Entertainment Law.

About Hammerstone Studios

Hammerstone Studios is an LA based production company headed by producer Alex Lebovici. Hammerstone finances, develops and produces independent films across all genres, having produced nearly 20 films and financed over $200M in budgets. Recent releases include Barbarian, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and are currently in post-production on Kung Fury the Movie and Boy Kills World, and in production on Sympathy for the Devil.

About Capstone

Capstone Global and Capstone Studios are an independent financing, production and worldwide sales company focused on high quality commercial films for a global audience. Established in 2017, Capstone is headed by renowned sales and distribution veteran Christian Mercuri who has sold, financed and produced over 260 feature films to date. In its first years, the company has worked with International stars such as Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, Mila Kunis, Chris Pratt, Gerard Butler, Ethan Hawke, and many more. Prior to forming Capstone, Mercuri co- financed and distributed projects such as The Wolf of Wall Street, The Expendables, Dumb and Dumber To, and Out of the Furnace.

