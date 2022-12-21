Official Trailer For ‘The Ghosts of Monday’ Teases An Unnerving New Horror Experience Starring Julian Sands

Acclaimed actor Julian Sands stars in THE GHOSTS OF MONDAY, an unnerving new horror experience from filmmaker Francesco Cinquemani (Eye For An Eye). Horror fans can check out the official trailer, poster art, and synopsis for the film below.

Official Synopsis: Mark Huberman (Vikings Valhalla) stars as a television director who becomes embroiled in a supernatural conspiracy after traveling to Cyprus to make a tv pilot about a haunted hotel. Julian Sands (Warlock), Marianna Rosset (Survive or Sacrifice), Elva Trill (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Anthony Skordi (Onassis) also appear in the frightening profusion of suspense and scares.

‘The Ghosts of Monday’ hits DIGITAL, BLU-RAY, AND DVD JAN 23, 2023 VIA CLEOPATRA ENTERTAINMENT.

