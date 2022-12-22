FILIPA Releases a Film Noir Visual for New Single “The Jokes On You”

South African singer-songwriter Filipa debuts the official video for her recent single “The Joke’s On You,” out everywhere today.

The inspiration for writing “The Joke’s On You” came from a different place than the one for most of Filipa’s other songs: a sync brief for a murder-mystery TV series. Alongside a fantastic groove and mood set with the production, the song turned into a fun, cheeky, and confident anthem about being one step ahead of somebody else who has done you wrong.

“With these thoughts and feelings, which can be unsettling but liberating at the same time, there is a certain chaos that is present, and one cannot help wishing the tables were turned and even considering revenge,” says Filipa. “That is what I wanted to encapsulate – the ‘satisfaction’ of seeing ‘karma’ play out or having the upper hand in a bitter situation and/or relationship, whether romantic or any other kind.”

“The idea for the music video was a no-brainer. Visually, I wanted to do justice to the song’s message by crafting a moody, cinematic video that illustrated the idea of relishing in that satisfaction of who laughs last, laughs best. Naturally, I believed that acting out my dreams of being a super cool spy would be a great fit and, of course, would also be fun. I loved getting hands-on with the storyboarding and directing of the video, which made it all the more special. I hope everyone enjoys it!”

MORE ABOUT FILIPA

No stranger to the spotlight, Filipa experienced worldwide success after winning an international Ryan Seacrest cover song competition for her rendition of One Direction’s “Story Of My Life”. The contest catapulted her to instant stardom in South Africa and gave her a global platform to focus on releasing her own original music. She released her debut single, “Chills”, on RyanSeacrest.com to rave reviews and later the song “Little White Lie”, which quickly climbed the iTunes and South African radio charts, landing in the top five on 5FM and the top twenty in Jacaranda FM in 2016.

She started traveling to New York and Los Angeles to work with various accomplished producers and songwriters, most notably, platinum-selling songwriter Pam Sheyne (best known for Christina Aguilera’s global hit, “Genie in a Bottle”), who has worked with Filipa for the past few years and has been instrumental in helping her craft her stories into great pop songs, such as “Do Something”. Filipa hopes to continue captivating SA audiences while still having her sights on the international market, particularly the US, where she has released “Good Behavior”, “I’d Rather Be Single” and “7th Floor”.

Filipa’s real-life experiences are also her musical gift. She has the ability to tell her stories in a real and raw way that is relatable, unashamed, and authentic. What makes her unique is that she pushes herself past pop predictability, crafting her own lane of “transparent pop” that gives her the freedom to speak her mind through her songs.

Driven and determined, she has not only been working hard at her craft but also at her studies. This year, she became a graduate of Harvard University’s Extension School.

