‘Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1’ Set To Hit Blu-ray In May — Special Features Announced!

Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1, the top scripted series premiere of 2022, arrives to DVD and Blu-ray on May 9, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Head back to the ranch and dive into the first 8 episodes of Season 5 along with never-before-seen exclusive bonus content that explores the relationships between fan-favorite couples Rip & Beth and Kayce & Monica, an in-depth look at the iconic music of Yellowstone, the process of bringing the Yellowstone world to life, and so much more!

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Paramount Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios. Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1 will be available for the suggested retail price of $25.99.

Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1 Synopsis:

Determined to protect his land and legacy at any cost, John Dutton (Kevin Costner, two-time Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and Emmy® winner) takes his fight to the halls of government in the most explosive season of Yellowstone yet. But with greater power comes further scrutiny…of his family, his land, and the morally questionable measures he’s taken to protect them both. As new threats emerge and old enemies return, John, Beth, Kayce, Rip, and Jamie learn that power has a price. Head back to the ranch and dive into the first 8 episodes of Season 5 along with never-before-seen bonus that include exclusive interviews with cast and crew. In these featurettes, we explore the relationships between fan-favorite couples Rip & Beth and Kayce & Monica, an in-depth look at the iconic music of Yellowstone, the process of bringing the Yellowstone world to life, and more!

Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1 Cast:

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1 Bonus Content:

Includes exclusive bonus content and never-before-seen interviews with Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes as they reflect on their off-screen friendships, on-screen romance and the levels of passion and complexities their characters face in pursuit of love. Plus, take a closer look at the iconic music of Yellowstone and how composers Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian translate the epic visuals and sweeping vistas into a musical landscape.

Undeniable Passion: Beth & Rip/Monica & Kayce (Only on DVD & Blu-ray – Includes exclusive interviews)

Musical Crosscurrents with Composers Brian Tyler & Breton Vivian (Only on DVD & Blu-ray – Includes exclusive interviews)

Giving Everything to This Land: Yellowstone Returns (Only on DVD & Blu-ray)

Inside Yellowstone: Season 5

Inside the Real Yellowstone Ranch

Yellowstone: Inside the Phenomenon

Behind the Story for every episode

Stories from the Bunkhouse for every episode

Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1 DVD

The DVD includes the series in standard definition.

Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1 Blu-ray

The Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby TrueHD.

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

