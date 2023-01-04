Celebrate Elvis Presley’s Birthday With Screenings and Special Events at Graceland!

To mark Elvis Presley’s birthday on January 8, 2023, Warner Bros. Pictures is collaborating with Presley’s beloved estate, Graceland, to offer fans in Memphis and beyond the opportunity to celebrate the one-of-a-kind icon. Leading up to and including the January 8 birthday, Graceland kicks off the celebration with a wide variety of festivities on the property: 1/5/23 – Elvis Movie Marathon and Club Elvis Hawaiian Style dinner, dancing, and “Blue Hawaii”

– Elvis Movie Marathon and Club Elvis Hawaiian Style dinner, dancing, and “Blue Hawaii” 1/6/23 – Graceland Excursion to Tupelo; Archives Show & Tell; annual Elvis Birthday Pops Concert with Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra

– Graceland Excursion to Tupelo; Archives Show & Tell; annual Elvis Birthday Pops Concert with Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra 1/7/23 – Conversations with Elvis with host Tom Brown, guests Hal Lansky, Glen Hardin and Alton Mason, who portrays Little Richard in the film; Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii 50 th Anniversary Concert

– Conversations with Elvis with host Tom Brown, guests Hal Lansky, Glen Hardin and Alton Mason, who portrays Little Richard in the film; Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii 50 Anniversary Concert 1/8/23 – Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, with free online viewing via Graceland’s Livestream page ; Lisa Marie Presley, along with special guest Alton Mason, will join the ceremony taking place on the front lawn of the mansion at 8:30 a.m.

– Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, with free online viewing via ; Lisa Marie Presley, along with special guest Alton Mason, will join the ceremony taking place on the front lawn of the mansion at 8:30 a.m. 1/8/23 – The unveiling of “The Making of ELVIS ” at Elvis Presley’s Memphis , a new exhibition celebrating the movie’s worldwide success, done in partnership with Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia and Baz Luhrmann, which explores the beginning of the film’s creative process through its journey to the big screen; Alton Mason will also be on site for the opening

– The unveiling of “The Making of ” at , a new exhibition celebrating the movie’s worldwide success, done in partnership with Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia and Baz Luhrmann, which explores the beginning of the film’s creative process through its journey to the big screen; Alton Mason will also be on site for the opening 1/9/23 – Beginning on the 9th and running through the end of February, Graceland will offer new, limited-time ELVIS Movie Ultimate VIP (UVIP) Tours. Guests will enjoy a special tour experience of Elvis Presley’s Memphis and Graceland Mansion with a private tour guide that will feature insight into the extensive research done by Baz Luhrmann while at Graceland, along with the stories of the real-life artifacts replicated in the movie. Additional dates to be announced; for more information on ELVIS Movie UVIP Tours visit Graceland Throughout the weekend, fans in town can experience Afternoon Graceland Christmas Tours and Evening UVIP Christmas Tours. Information on all events can be found at Graceland.com. Also on January 8, fans in 10 cities across the U.S. and Canada will have the chance to see Baz Luhrmann’s celebrated film ELVIS in select theaters for free, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, with an introduction from Luhrmann and star Austin Butler. Tickets will be available at no cost to moviegoers on a first come, first served basis here, for the following locations:

Atlanta, GA – AMC Phipps Plaza Chicago, IL – AMC River East 21

Dallas, TX – AMC NorthPark 15Kansas City, KS – AMC Town Center 20, Leawood Los Angeles, CA – AMC Burbank New York, NY – AMC Loews 34th Street San Francisco, CA – AMC Metreon Toronto, ONT – Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Toronto Vancouver, BC – Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

All above screenings will take place at 5:00 PM local time except Los Angeles, which begins at 4:00 PM PST.Memphis, home to Presley’s beloved Graceland, will also host an afternoon screening at 2:00 p.m. in the estate’s Guest House Theater for fans in town for Elvis’s Birthday Celebration. Tickets will be available Memphis, home to Presley’s beloved Graceland, will also host an afternoon screening at 2:00 p.m. in the estate’s Guest House Theater for fans in town for Elvis’s Birthday Celebration. Tickets will be available here Luhrmann said, “We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet. A big thank you to audiences who made ELVIS the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis’s fans—both old and new. The entire ELVIS team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday.” “No one was more appreciative of his fans than Elvis, as evidenced by the pilgrimage so many make to Graceland every year,” stated Joel Weinshanker, managing partner and majority owner, Elvis Presley Enterprises. “That’s why we are especially thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. on the occasion of Elvis Presley’s birthday, to add to our robust lineup for fans the gift of Baz Luhrmann’s incomparable film ELVIS—whether they are seeing it for the first time or, as we suspect, able to repeat the big screen experience they’ve undoubtedly been hoping for.” In addition to the in-person activities, fans of the King and the film can also celebrate from their very own home:

Watch ELVIS on HBO and HBO Max, currently available

Next, discover “Just A Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen,” a 30-minute special on the phenomenon that was Elvis Presley and the making of Baz Luhrmann’s film, streaming exclusively beginning 1/8/23 on HBO Max

SiriusXM to rebroadcast ELVIS Cast Town Hall on 1/6/23 through 1/8/23 with Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge on Elvis Radio (ch. 75), moderated by SiriusXM host Jess Cagle

RCA Records will drop the never-before-released full-length mash-up track from ELVIS: Britney Spears x Elvis Presley “Toxic Las Vegas: Jamieson Shaw Remix” on 1/6/23

Finally, can you move like Elvis? Beginning today and through the weekend celebrations, take the #ElvisBirthdayChallenge across TikTok and Instagram, where we are encouraging fans to recreate some of Presley’s iconic dance moves as replicated by Austin Butler in #ElvisMovie. Recreate your favorite movement moments from the movie, we’ll highlight some of the best entries on Sunday, 1/8/23!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.