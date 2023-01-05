Callaway Golf and Niall Horan Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Callaway Golf, one of the golf industry’s leaders in golf equipment design, performance, and innovation, officially announced a formal partnership with global music and entertainment superstar, Niall Horan. Through this partnership, the famed singer-songwriter will collaborate with Callaway to celebrate their shared passion for the game, while also connecting with a wider, younger audience.

In addition to being one of the most prolific musicians in the world, with number one albums, singles and millions of fans to his credit, Horan is an avid golfer who is involved in prominent golf initiatives. He formed Modest Golf, a golf management company that represents professional players, in 2016. Since 2021, Modest Golf has worked with the R&A to design and develop a series of grassroots programs. Horan has also competed in numerous Pro-Am events, including at the BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship event.

“I am proud to partner with Callaway on activations that will engage with golfers around the world,” Horan said. “Golf is an amazing game, and we’re committed to making it more accessible, inviting and fun, especially for younger players. I’m excited to work with the Callaway team on content, experiences, and other fun ideas to bring more visibility to golf, and more enjoyment to those who play it.”

“We are so fortunate to have Niall Horan as a part of our Callaway Team,” said Chip Brewer, President & CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. “He loves golf and has proven to be a true global ambassador, with a focus on creating new opportunities and access to the game. We look forward to working with Niall on a range of new ideas that we believe will help further broaden the appeal of golf.”

About Niall Horan

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Niall Horan has taken the world by storm. A former member of One Direction, known as one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, he has toured the world and played to millions of fans in sold-out stadiums worldwide, including Wembley Arena. Niall is a storyteller at heart. His two solo albums Heartbreak Weather and 2017’s Flicker, released on Capitol Records, were critically acclaimed. The latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US and produced the hit singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands.” Niall’s emotive voice is rich and insightful, as he effortlessly captures his real-life experiences and range of emotions. As well as music, Niall’s other true passion is golf, where he is an Ambassador for the R&A and a co-founder of his own golf management company, Modest Golf. As fans are eagerly awaiting his next solo project, Niall has also just been announced as the newest coach for next season of The Voice.

About Callaway Golf Company

Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information, please visit www.callawaygolf.com . Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp/ (NYSE: MODG), is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour (“WGT”). “Modern Golf” is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.