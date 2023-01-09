‘The Serpent Queen’ Starring Samantha Morton To Receive Digital Release On March 6th

Samantha Morton’s commanding performance in “The Serpent Queen” arrives on Digital March 6 from Lionsgate. This dramatization of history’s most infamous monarchs is already renewed for its second season, with MovieWeb calling it “royal filmmaking at its finest.” “

The Serpent Queen” will be available for the suggested retail price of $12.99 on Digital.

Official Synopsis: “The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant girl, Rahima.

The cast of the series includes Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Sennia Nanua, Sennia Nanua, Kiruna Stamell, and Ruby Bentall.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.