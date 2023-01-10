Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn To Light Up The Screen In ‘Linoleum’ This February

Attention Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn fans! After a successful debut at last year’s SXSW Film Festival, Shout! Studios has announced that ‘Linoleum’ will hit theaters on February 24th, 2023.

The critically acclaimed film stars Jim Gaffigan as Cameron, Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) as his wife Erin, and Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead) portrays his daughter Nora. Also starring are Gabriel Rush, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Ian Black, Amy Hargreaves, Jay Walker, Roger Hendricks, and West Duchovny.

‘Linoleum’ is written and directed by Colin West, known for “Double Walker,” and was met with favorable reviews at SXSW and won San Francisco Film Festival’s Sloan Science on Screen Award.

Check out the official trailer and artwork for the film below!

Official Synopsis: Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children’s science TV show called “Above & Beyond”, has always had aspirations of being an astronaut. After a mysterious space-race era satellite coincidentally falls from space and lands in his backyard, his midlife crisis manifests in a plan to rebuild the machine into his dream rocket. As his relationship with his wife (Rhea Seehorn) and daughter (Katelyn Nacon) start to strain, surreal events begin unfolding around him — a doppelgänger moving into the house next door, a car falling from the sky, and an unusual teenage boy forging a friendship with him. He slowly starts to piece these events together to ultimately reveal that there’s more to his life story than he once thought.

