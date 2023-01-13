HARRY STYLES Announces Two Greater Plan Springs Shows For “Love On Tour” 2023 Run

To close out the North America run of Love on Tour, international superstar Harry Styles announces two nights at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs, on January 31st and February 1st. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 104-date international global run, in support of his latest album Harry’s House, includes 28 countries across North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

PRESALES: To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two unique presales (additional information on both below). Fans can register for both presales now HERE through Monday, January 16th at 12pm PT.

AMERICAN EXPRESS® EARLY ACCESS: American Express® Card Members can get first access to Harry Styles tickets for his North American tour by registering for American Express® Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan * . Verified Card Members who are selected for the presale, can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, January 18th at 10am PT. Selected Card Members will be notified via email the night before the presale, supply is limited.

VERIFIED FAN: Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 19th starting at 10am PT. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

TICKETS: General on sale for tickets will begin Friday, January 20th at 10am PT at hstyles.co.uk/tour.

UPCOMING HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2023 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Thu Jan 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House! — RESCHEDULED

Fri Jan 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House! — RESCHEDULED

Sun Jan 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House! — RESCHEDULED

Tue Jan 31 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena* — JUST ADDED

Wed Feb 1 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena* — JUST ADDED

Support Key:

!Wet Leg

*Madi Diaz

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. He recently released his record setting #1 new third album, Harry’s House to critical acclaim around the world, earning six Grammy nominations including Album of the Year. The album included the lead single “As It Was,” a global sensation on a record-breaking level, hitting Number One in 33 countries—including 15 weeks on top of the U.S. charts.

His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry’s second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 43 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi. Harry headlined the legendary Coachella Festival playing to a crowd of over 100,000 on both April 15 and 22.

