Sad Summer Festival 2023: Artist Lineup and Tour Dates Announced!

Sad Summer Festival 2023 Presented by Journeys and Converse will make its fourth trek across the US this summer for a total of 16 national shows produced by Live Nation. This summer’s lineup, headlined by Taking Back Sunday features daily sets from some of the tour’s returning veterans as well as marks the debut of other artists to the tour.

With the resurgence of the emo music scene, fans have come to rely on the Sad Summer Fest lineup to provide their seasonal dose of live music from their favorite artists, and the Sad Summer team has been more than happy to provide the space for that. “We are very proud to have made it to year FOUR of Sad Summer. We believe the bill this year will take the tour and experience to a new level. Thanks to all of our loyal fans who have helped grow this brand with us; we see you.” – Sad Summer Fest Management Team

Making their Sad Summer Fest debut, Taking Back Sunday is set to headline this year’s festival in its entirety. “We’re very excited to get back on the road. It’s going to be great spending the summer playing shows with old friends and making new ones. Most of all, we can not wait to start playing these new songs for everyone!” – John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday

The Maine will make their return to Sad Summer Fest – having been a part of two previous summers – including the inaugural year of the fest back in 2019. “For some reason the past year has felt like one long winter to me. Not that I haven’t enjoyed the hibernation, but I think it’s time my body absorbed some vitamin D and my ears devoured some Taking Back Sunday. And the very best place for both of those things will be at Sad Summer ’23. So crawl out of that cave, apply the zinc oxide and let’s f**king rip.” – John O’Callghan of The Maine

The Sad Summer Fest 2023 daily lineup is completed by the likes of Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Daisy Grenade, Sincere Engineer and Cliffdiver. The festival is excited to welcome special guests LS Dunes, Head Automatica, Motion City Soundtrack and Andrew McMahon on select dates.

Sad Summer Fest 2023 presented by Journeys & Converse tours across the US with shows from July 6 through July 29th.

Citi is the official card of Sad Summer Fest. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24th at 10am ET until Thursday, January 26th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fans can purchase tickets during the public on sale beginning Friday, January 27th at 10am local time by visiting www.sadsummerfest.com.

Sad Summer Festival 2023 — TOUR DATES

July 6 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 7 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park

July 8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 11 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 12 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

July 14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

July 21 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

July 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

