SCREAM 6: Ghostface Takes Manhattan In Gritty, Scared-Filled New Trailer!

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have unleashed the official trailer and poster art for SCREAM VI! The new footage reveals “something different” when it comes to the iconic masked killer while offering a glimpse of the roller coaster ride of scares that are headed our way. All will be revealed when the highly anticipated flick hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, the film boasts an all-star lineup that includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving with Hayden Panettiere and Courtney Cox.

Official Synopsis: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”), and Courtney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

