THE PLAYBOY MURDERS: Murder of Playboy Model Jasmine Fiore Featured In Premiere Episode of ID’s New Series

The premiere episode of ID’s highly anticipated new series THE PLAYBOY MURDERS will focus on the murder of Playboy model Jasmine Fiore in an episode titled “Bunny Meets Bachelor.”

Synopsis: After a Playboy party hostess and model is found dead and dismembered in a dumpster, it ignites a tabloid media frenzy. As police investigate her romantic partners, Jasmine Fiore’s husband, a VH1 reality star, heads for the Canadian border.

Premiering this Monday, Jan. 23rd @ 10/9c on ID (and available to stream the same day on discovery+) the series, executive produced by Holly Madison, reveals the dark underbelly of the iconic brand. All stories of former Playboy bunnies or Playmates, or someone associated with them, who were murdered. Holly is passionate about ensuring that the stories of these victims are told, while also utilizing the series as an opportunity to shed light on the history of Playboy and the cultural touchstones it provided during the time period of the cases covered (we feature cases from the 70s all the way up to a few years ago, so the series spans decades).