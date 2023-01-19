XYZ Films Debuts High-Energy Trailer For ‘FP- 4EVZ’

XYZ Films has unleaded the official trailer for FP- 4EVZ. along with some beautiful poster art for the film. The final film in the FP series, the story centers around a legendary family of rhythm game warriors that must battle their way deep into the future to save what remains of a booze-fueled humanity.

Directed by Jason Trost, the film will be released on VOD and digital platforms on February 23rd.

The cast for the film includes Jason Trost (All Superheros Must Die, The FP, FP2:Beats of Rage), Tallay Wickham (All Super Hero’s Must Die 2: The Last Super Hero), Art Hsu (Crank: High Voltage, The FP), Lib Campbell (All Super Hero’s Must Die 2: The Last Super Hero), Ryan Gibson (Kangaroo Jack FP3: Escape From Bako), Mike O’Gorman (Vice Principals, FP3: Escape From Bako), Bru Muller (All Super Hero’s Must Die 2: The Last Super Hero, FP3), Sean Whalen (Halloween II, The FP), and Leigh Myles.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.