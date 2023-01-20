REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Season Premiere Lineup Announced!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its 21st season on FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with William Barr, former Attorney General under Presidents George H. W. Bush and Donald Trump, and author of the New York Times bestselling book is “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of An Attorney General.”

This week’s panel discussion includes blogger of The Weekly Dish on Substack and author of “Out on a Limb: Selected Writing, 1989 – 2021,” Andrew Sullivan; and Congresswoman representing South Carolina’s 1st congressional district, Rep. Nancy Mace.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.