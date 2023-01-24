DAVE MATTHEWS BAND Announces U.S. Summer Tour; New Album ‘Walk Around The Moon’ Drops In May

Coinciding with the launch of their U.S. summer tour (full list of dates below), Dave Matthews Band will release Walk Around The Moon – their 10th studio album and the follow-up to their chart-topping 2018 album, Come Tomorrow – on May 19. Most of the album’s 12 original songs were recorded with producer Rob Evans, including the first single, “Madman’s Eyes,” which was released today. Longtime collaborator, John Alagia, served as executive producer of the album. Walk Around The Moon took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground.

After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Matthews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX on May 19. The headline run will include the band’s first show at the historic Forest Hills Stadium in New York on June 9. Dave Matthews Band will play two-night stands in Wilmington, NC; Charleston, SC; Noblesville, IN; Chicago, IL; Gilford, NH; Saratoga Springs, NY; Camden, NJ; West Palm Beach, FL and Irvine, CA. The tour will conclude with the band’s traditional three-day, Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA (September 1-3). See below for the itinerary.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14, at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, February 16, at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 17 at 10 am local time. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit http://www.davematthewsband.com.

Today also marks the release of the epic and ominous first single release from Walk Around The Moon. “Madman’s Eyes” weaves Middle Eastern textures with heavy horns and strings asMatthews asks unflinchingly, “When it’s too late to untwist the knife / How do we face hatred with the love inside us.” View the visualizer HERE. Dave Matthews Band gave “Madman’s Eyes”its live debut at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH in November 2021. The full album track listing is below. The pre-order for the physical album, featuring a limited-edition deluxe vinyl option, is exclusively available now at DaveMatthewsBand.com.

Dave Matthews’ ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has resulted in three million trees being planted since 2020. This year’s continued partnership will bring the total to four million trees. Fans can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign – a major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world by 2025. For additional details, visit www.dmbtrees.org. Once again, Dave Matthews Band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, creating a climate positive tour. REVERB will also produce the tour’s annual eco-village.

Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, going back to their first shows in 1991. The bandhas sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history, and has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Date City/State/Province Venue

5/9 Mexico City, DF Auditorio Nacional

5/11 Monterrey, NL Auditorio Pabellon M

5/13 Guadalajara, JAL Teatro Diana

5/19 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

5/24 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

5/30 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/3 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/9 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/14 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/23 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/1 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/7 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

Walk Around The Moon – Track Listing

Walk Around The Moon Madman’s Eyes Looking For A Vein The Ocean And The Butterfly It Could Happen Something To Tell My Baby After Everything All You Wanted Was Tomorrow The Only Thing Break Free Monsters Singing From The Windows