‘Children Of The Corn’ Remake Acquired By RLJE & Shudder; To Hit Theaters and VOD This March

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, have partnered to acquire the horror film CHILDREN OF THE CORN from writer/director Kurt Wimmer (Ultraviolet). Based upon the short story “Children of the Corn” by Stephen King, the film stars Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kate Moyer (“Station Eleven”), Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior).

The film will be in released In Theaters March 3, 2023 and on Demand and Digital March 21, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to work with Kurt Wimmer and bring his vision of this classic Stephen King story to new audiences,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films.

In CHILDREN OF THE CORN, possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, a twelve-year-old girl in Nebraska recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won’t go along with the plan is the town’s only hope of survival.

CHILDREN OF THE CORN, executive produced by award-winning digital production house Digital Domain. Produced by Lucas Foster (Morbius), Doug Barry (FML), and John Baldecchi (Point Break). The film’s digital visual effects were all produced in-house by Digital Domain.

Ward and Besty Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Lucas Foster and Daniel Seah, CEO of Digital Domain, on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT RLJE FILMS

RLJE Films’ recent and upcoming features include Kids Vs. Aliens from co-writer/director Jason Eisener; Christmas With The Campbells from producers Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley; and writer/director Tim Sutton’s Taurus, starring Colson Baker and Maddie Hassan and featuring music by Machine Gun Kelly.

ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks’ Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder’s expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. To experience Shudder commitment-free for 7 days, visit www.shudder.com.