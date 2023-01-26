REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced for January 27th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, JANUARY 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Frances Haugen, social media activist and author of the forthcoming book “The Power of One: How I Found the Strength to Tell the Truth and Why I Blew the Whistle on Facebook.” This week’s panel discussion includes founder and editor of The Free Press, Bari Weiss; and former Ohio Congressman, Tim Ryan.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.