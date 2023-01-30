ROB ZOMBIE and ALICE COOPER Announce ‘Freak On Parade’ Tour 2023

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announced the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. Following a very successful run last summer, Rob Zombie is at it again. This year he joins forces with the “godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper who promises to bring his signature style of macabre rock on tour. Rounding out the line-up are industrial pioneers Ministry and eclectic alternative rock act Filter.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off Thursday, August 24th in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion, with stops across North America in Virginia Beach, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim and more before wrapping up on Sunday, September 24th in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3rd at 10am local time on livenation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the 2023 Freaks on Parade tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 31st at 10am local time until Thursday, February 2nd at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

2023 FREAKS ON PARADE TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

*Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT ROB ZOMBIE:

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million. Each of Rob Zombie’s 7 solo studio albums have debuted in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart, including his most recent album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse, in 2021. Zombie is an 8-time Grammy nominee, with his most recent nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 2022 awards. Rob Zombie has proved an undeniable box office success throughout his career. His ninth feature film, The Munsters, released in September 2022.

ABOUT ALICE COOPER:

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Twenty-plus years into the new millennium, Cooper is always very productive and busy, touring worldwide year-in and year-out while also writing, recording and releasing new albums like 2021’s “Detroit Stories,” which entered the Billboard Album chart at #1, and finishing up TWO new albums planned for 2023, while also continuing to do his nightly “Nights With Alice Cooper” syndicated radio show.

