LIL WAYNE Announces Dates For “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour”

5x GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon Lil Wayne announced his 2023 tour coming this spring – Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

The 28-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 4th at The Fillmore in Minneapolis making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Detroit, Toronto, Houston and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Saturday, May 13th. The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event, where Lil Wayne will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award for his iconic personal and professional achievements in the industry.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10AM Local on Lilwayneofficial.com

WELCOME TO THA CARTER TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

*Not A Live Nation Date

About Lil Wayne & Young Money Entertainment:

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar continues to leave an indelible tattoo on the culture. He has cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. In 2022, Wayne earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA with his generational smash hit “Lollipop” feat. Static Major. Not to mention, he has garnered 26 BET Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, 7 MTV Awards, 4 Soul Train Awards and 8 BMI Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as “the first artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100” and has logged a staggering 183 entries – the 3rd most of all time.

With a discography highlighted by five career spanning #1 debuts beginning with 2008’s 8x platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its 6x platinum, 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he released the latest version of the series – Tha Carter V – in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard 200, but it also achieved “the second-largest streaming week for an album in history.” Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became “the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5.” It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake. Nicki Minaj and 14 RIAA- certified platinum recording artist, Tyga. Additionally, Wayne is the co-founder of Young Money APAA Sports; the full-service agency currently represents over 40 athletes and has negotiated over $1 Billion in contracts to date. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation – a charitable group focused on helping underserved youth.