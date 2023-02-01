BEYONCÉ Announces Dates For ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Following the wildly successful release of BEYONCÉ’s seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, the global superstar has announced RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR today, her first solo tour in over six years. The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now HERE. Ticketing will begin Monday, February 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will also visit Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more in Europe in May & June. Additional North American cities include Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa, Vancouver and more.

As with previous tours, Beyoncé will make her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013 to support people and programs around the world. BeyGOOD will continue its legacy of philanthropy, building out this focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship.

In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.

BeyGOOD will also support students through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will be given one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD’s total scholarship commitment during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be one million dollars.

Working with Beyoncé and the BeyGOOD Foundation, Citi and Verizon will purchase 100 tickets combined in each market across the U.S. touring leg for distribution to local community initiatives.

A noted partner with Beyoncé, Tiffany & Co. is the official jeweler of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. Tiffany & Co. has a longstanding commitment to conducting itself responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.

TICKETING DETAILS:

On sale dates:

North American Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on city. Visit beyonce.livenation.com for the exact details as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city.

Pre-sale dates:

Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan: Citi is the official credit card of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR . After the Verified Fan process, Citi cardmembers may have the opportunity to access the special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan for tour dates in the United States. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online. If approved, new cardmembers may request instant access to their card for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan.* For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.comand for details on Custom Cash instant access visit www.citientertainment.com/faq.

Verizon Up Presale: Verizon Up customers can access this presale by visiting Verizon Up. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

For complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.

*Citi Instant Access Process: *If approved for the card after applying online, new Citi Custom Cash cardmembers must write down their temporary account information to have ready when they go to try to make a purchase during the presale. They will not have access to their information again until the physical card arrives in the mail, which may take 7-10 days.