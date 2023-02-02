THE WEAPON: Tony Schiena, Sean Patrick Flanery and Cuba Gooding Jr. in Bone-Crunching Action-Thriller

Action cinema fans take note! Tony Schiena, AnnaLynne McCord (TV’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”), Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints), Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2, TV’s “Claws”) and Cuba Gooding Jr. (TV’s “American Crime Story,” Jerry Maguire) star in the gritty action thriller THE WEAPON, available in select theaters, on demand, digital February 17 from Lionsgate.

The film will also be available on DVD March 28. Check out the official synopsis, trailer and poster art below.

Official Synopsis: Oscar® winner Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire), Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints), and Jack Kesy (“Claws”) highlight this bone-crunching action-thriller. Tony Schiena is Dallas, a one-man killing machine on a mysterious rampage. His attacks on biker gangs and meth labs anger the Vegas mob boss who’s holding Dallas’s girlfriend hostage. But who is Dallas working for? Even torture won’t make him talk…and he won’t stop until justice is served. Also stars Academy Award® nominee Bruce Dern and AnnaLynne McCord.