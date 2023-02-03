Paramount+ Officially Announces Second Season of Record-Breaking Series “1923”

Paramount+ has officially announced that the record-breaking drama series 1923 will return for a second season. From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan and starring Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, the series premiere of 1923 was the most-watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews. 1923’s linear sampling preview on Paramount Network makes it the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022.

Returning Sunday, Feb. 5 with a new episode, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Season one of 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series is executive produced by YELLOWSTONE co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

1923 is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+ which includes 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING and the upcoming series BASS REEVES, LIONESS and LAND MAN.