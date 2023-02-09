REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced For February 10th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Malcolm Nance, counterterrorism expert and New York Times bestselling author of “They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.” This week’s panel discussion includes pollster and host of SiriusXM’s “The Trendline with Kristen Soltis Anderson,” Kristen Soltis Anderson; and Democratic strategist, scholar at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, and CNN political contributor, Paul Begala.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.