THE HAUNT Amp Up The Intensity With “Shake” Single and Music Video 

Our favorite Florida quartet, The Haunt, has announced that they’ve signed with Nettwerk, along with the release of their new single “Shake.”

Co–founded and led by siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [guitar, production] and rounded out by Nat Smallish [bass], and Nick Lewert [drums], “Shake” was produced by Jason Matter and Seth Reger of The Stereotypes (Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, TWICE, etc.) and showcases the groups perfect execution of palm–muted guitar riffs with airy keys as harmonies surround the track instantly enchanting the listener with wonder and promise.

Anastasia Haunt shares, “It’s one of our more intense songs, and it gets pretty violent. We think of it as our ‘Baddie Anthem’.” “We were trying to write about stepping into our power,” Max shares. “There’s a very powerful ‘I’m Here’ energy.”

Blossoming between shadows and sunshine, beauty resides in the midst of extremes. Manipulating

textures of dark and light, The Haunt balance smoky and soulful vocals with cinematic soundscapes underpinned by shuddering rock, glitchy synth transmissions, and gothic electronic nuances. The Haunt conjure a singular vision equa lly steeped in alt – pop noir and controlled industrial chaos.

