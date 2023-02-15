Comedy Central Reveals Star-Studded Guest Lineup For Andy Samberg-led “Digman!” Animated Series

Comedy Central has unveiled the first-look trailer and announced the guest stars set to appear in the new adult animated adventure comedy series, Digman!. The series, which premieres Wednesday, March 22nd at 10:30pm ET/PT, marks the first to be written and produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning actor and producer Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) along with co-creator and showrunner Neil Campbell (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

The half-hour animated series Digman! is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman. In addition to the previously announced principal cast, the show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rust, Jason Schwartzman, Carl Tart, Joe Lo Truglio, and Edgar Wright.

The impressive guest lineup will join Samberg and the principal cast which includes Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).

The series is created by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell and produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner. Titmouse will Executive Produce, with their own Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

Digman! joins MTV Entertainment’s growing arsenal of adult animation including previously announced titles, including Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of superstar Chris Rock’s popular award-winning family show Everybody Hates Chris, Jodie, a film spin-off of MTV’s iconic Daria franchise with Tracee Ellis Ross in the titular role along with the award winning South Park franchise and the critically lauded Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head series and film Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe.

For more, follow Digman! on Instagram and TikTok, and join the conversation using #Digman.