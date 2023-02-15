Paramount+ Announces Official Cast Lineup For “The Challenge: World Championship”

Paramount+ has revealed the highly anticipated cast lineup for the upcoming global tournament THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, which is set to premiere Wednesday, March 8 in the U.S. and Canada with two back-to-back episodes.

The series will debut on the service in the U.K., Latin America and Australia on Thursday, March 9 , and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France on Wednesday, July 5 . A first look from the series premiere was also released (watch here ). Additionally, MTV will air a one-time sneak preview of the new series with the premiere episode being shown in its entirety on Wednesday, March 8 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT.

In the franchise’s first-ever world tournament, each global MVP will be paired with a “Challenge” Legend, a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series, who will serve as their partner to form the most epic teams in the history of the franchise. Together they will work towards the most difficult challenge of them all: the brutal ?nale worth $500,000.

Meet THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP competitors:

CHALLENGE LEGENDS:

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio

Jonna Stephens

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

GLOBAL MVPS:

Ben Driebergen (“The Challenge: USA”)

Danny McCray (“The Challenge: USA”)

Justine Ndiba (“The Challenge: USA”)

Sarah Lacina (“The Challenge: USA”)

Emily Seebohm (“The Challenge: Australia”)

Grant Crapp (“The Challenge: Australia”)

Kiki Morris (“The Challenge: Australia”)

Troy Cullen (“The Challenge: Australia”)

Additional cast from “The Challenge: Argentina” and “The Challenge: UK” will be announced at a later date following each series’ finale. “The Challenge: USA” and “The Challenge: Australia” are currently available to stream on Paramount+, with “The Challenge: UK” available for streaming in the U.S and Canada on Saturday, Feb. 25 , and “The Challenge: Argentina” available on Wednesday, April 5 .

THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serve as executive producers. German Abarca, Ernesto De La O, David Sambuchi, Kristopher Schwalenberg and Brad Tiemann serve as co-executive producers. Skye Topic serves as supervising producer, Margaret Morales as producer and Jacob Lane as consulting producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Donny Herran as SVP of production, with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production. Follow “The Challenge” everywhere on social at @thechallenge and use #ChallengeWorldChamp to join the conversation.