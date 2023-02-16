Amber Midthunder Shines In Official Trailer For ‘Centurion the Dancing Stallion’

Lionsgate has unveiled the official trailer for CENTURIAN: THE DANCING STALLION. The inspiring family film based on a true story is coming to Digital and On Demand April 25th, 2023. The film stars Amber Midthunder (Prey, “Roswell: New Mexico”, “Legion”), Aramis Knight (“Into the Badlands”), Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”), Patricia DeLeon (Station 19), Sal Lopez (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and the legendary Billy Zane (Titanic) and is about a young woman’s bond with her horse and the incredible power of the human spirit.

Official Synopsis: Amber Midthunder (Prey, “Roswell, New Mexico”) and Billy Zane (Titanic) star in this tale of overcoming adversity and finding strength from unexpected places. The journey begins as Ellissia (Midthunder) adopts a white stallion to train in the art of Mexican horse dancing. As she starts teaching the handsome but previously abused Centurion, Ellissia falls critically ill, which keeps her from competing in a celebrated equestrian event. Under the watchful eyes of her father (Zane), new ranch hand Danny (Aramis Knight) steps in as trainer, hoping to win the competition — and, perhaps, Ellissia’s heart.