REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced For February 17th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with two-time Academy Award®-winning actor and star of new series ”The Consultant” on Amazon Prime, Christoph Waltz. This week’s panel discussion includes Ari Melber, host of MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber” and staff writer for The Dispatch, host of “The Dispatch Podcast,” and contributor and political analyst for ABC News, Sarah Isgur.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.