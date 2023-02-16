THE BANISHMENT Release New Single “Right” & Share Lyric Video

The Banishment, a collaboration between guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, The End Machine, ex-Dokken) and programmer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Haze, started in 2011, and since 2020, has also included L.A. based artist/vocalist Devix Szell.

They have now released a new single, “Right”, from their upcoming debut album, ‘Machine And Bone’ which hits streets March 10, 2023.

‘Machine And Bone’, which features guest vocal appearances from Richard Patrick (Filter) and Tommy Victor (Prong), is a brooding, heavy industrial album with explosions of Lynch’s bluesy and psychotic guitar licks.

Pre-Order / Save ‘Machine And Bone’ HERE

“Right” features Tommy Victor from Prong. Check it out below!

George Lynch emerged from the ’80s hard rock scene with the L.A. based group Dokken and went on to become a world renowned guitarist. Aside from Dokken, he also enjoyed great success with Lynch Mob, the group he founded after leaving Dokken. Lynch has gone on to become a prolific (that is an understatement, to say the least) music creator, continuing with Lynch Mob, releasing solo albums, and a wealth of collaborative efforts over the decades. Those include, but are not limited to, KXM with dug Pinnick (King’s X) and Ray Luzier (Korn), The End Machine with Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, ex-Dokken), Mick Brown (ex-Dokken), and Robert Mason (Warrant), Sweet & Lynch with Michael Sweet (Stryper), Ultraphonix with Corey Glover (Living Colour), Dirty Shirley with Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), and many more. The Banishment sees Lynchcontinuing to expand the boundaries of his musical creativity, pushing himself into darker, more subliminal, and chaotic territory.

With production credits in the realms of rock, industrial, jazz, pop, and even reggae, Joe Haze is an incredibly versatile producer, engineer, mixer, remixer, guitarist, and programmer. In the last few years, he has brought his skills to the forefront of the industrial music scene, working prominently with the supergroup Primitive Race – first as a remixer and then producing the band’s sophomore album, ‘Soul Pretender’ – and as a member of the live lineup of Lords of Acid, touring with the band most recently on the 2017 Sextreme Fest Tour. He is currently in the studio working on an upcoming album from Primitive Race member and former Faith No More singer, the late Chuck Mosley.

Devix Szell is an American artist, singer, musician, producer, and songwriter. Szell was born in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendora and spent his adolescence practicing guitar, writing original music, and playing experimental noise shows with local punk bands. He has spent time in bands like Stayte, The Narcosis Design, MomenTem and Symbolism, which featured former members of Samhain and Christian Death. He also contributed and composed scores for Catherine Hardwicke’s psycho thriller rock opera “Plush”, Jamie Deacon’s “Way To Blue”, and Susanne Landau’s “Stick and Poke”. He has also made his directorial debut with The Banishment’s first music video, “Got What You Wanted”. As a performer, Szell is earnest and chaotic, his voice haunting, powerful, and soul-stirring, with a stage presence that is mesmerizing and dramatic.

‘Machine And Bone’ Track List:

1. Reaction

2. Max Pain ft. Richard Patrick

3. Right ft. Tommy Victor

4. Lost Horizon

5. The Dread ft. Jason Charles Miller

6. Reunion

7. Terra Nullius

8. Got What You Wanted

9. Terror ft. Tommy Victor

10. Machine And Bone