P!NK Announces Dates For “The TRUSTFALL Tour”

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK releases her highly anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, out now via RCA Records.

Featuring the hit singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “TRUSTFALL,” as well as her latest release, “When I Get There,”TRUSTFALL marks some of P!NK’s most vulnerable and exhilarating work yet. Featuring collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, as well as tapping notable songwriters and producers Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, FRED, Billy Mann, and more, TRUSTFALL is an exploration of the highs and lows of uncertainty, freedom, and letting go.

To celebrate the album, P!NK will make special appearances next week on NBC’s TODAY and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on February 21, followed by a show takeover special on The Drew Barrymore Show airing February 27.

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!NK. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

In tandem with its release, P!NK has also announced The TRUSTFALL Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on October 12 making stops at arenas across North America, including a date at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fall tour will follow P!NK’s previously announced 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, which will mark her highly-anticipated return to touring with special guests Brandi Carlile and 2022 Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp will be special guests across all tour dates.

TICKETS: Tickets for The TRUSTFALL Tour will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (more details below) beginning Tuesday, Feb 21. The general onsale for The TRUSTFALL Tour will start Friday, Feb 24 at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com. Tickets for 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour are also on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

PRESALES: Citi is the official card of P!NK’s TRUSTFALL Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tues., Feb. 21 at 10 AM local time until Thurs., Feb. 23 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for The TRUSTFALL Tour in the U.S through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tues., Feb. 21 at 10 AM local time until Thurs., Feb. 23 at 10 PM local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

THE TRUSTFALL TOUR DATES (FALL 2023):

GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

SUMMER CARNIVAL TOUR DATES (SUMMER 2023):

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^

Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Tue Aug 01 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field^

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park!

Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!

Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!

Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!

Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^

Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Tue Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^

Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^

Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^

About P!NK

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 9 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world. In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, “Walk Me Home” marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts. The track along with “Can We Pretend” scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart. At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard’s Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released “Cover Me In Sunshine”, a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

