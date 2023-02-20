JELLY ROLL Announces Dates For ‘Backroad Baptism Tour’

After dominating Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks –ultimately breaking the record of most weeks spent at No. 1 – with his single, “Son Of A Sinner,” multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll has announced his Backroad Baptism Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 44-city arena tour kicks off on Friday, July 28th at Bank Plus Amphitheater in Southaven making stops across the U.S. in Milwaukee, Kansas City, Cincinnati and more before wrapping up in Tampa at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on Saturday, October 14th.

Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers. As previously announced, Jelly Roll will also open on several dates as direct support for Eric Church.

The Backroad Baptism Tour comes after a momentous year for Jelly Roll. The chart-topping, multi-genre phenomenon scored his first No. 1 on Country radio with his debut Country single “Son Of A Sinner” and earned a two-week Rock No. 1, “cemented his rising mainstream stardom” (Tennessean). More recently, he released “she” as well as his current radio hit, “NEED A FAVOR” — both from his highly anticipated forthcoming album. Having independently amassed more than 4 Billion career streams to date, Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022 and continues to sell-out venues across the United States-recently playing to more than 16,000 fans at his sold-out show hometown venue at Bridgestone Arena. His 2020 single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights- has earned more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA- and continues to resonate with fans and tap into Jelly’s uniquely-connective ability to bring fans “therapeutic music.”

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 24 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster.com

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, side-stage viewing for the entire length of Jelly Roll’s set, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

JELLY ROLL BACKROAD BAPTISM TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 28 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater*

Sat Jul 29 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

Sun Jul 30 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 01 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater*

Thu Aug 03 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater+

Fri Aug 04 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center!

Sat Aug 05 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater!

Tue Aug 08 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

Wed Aug 09 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Fri Aug 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live>

Sat Aug 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach>

Tue Aug 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake<

Thu Aug 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater<

Fri Aug 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater<

Sat Aug 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre>

Tue Aug 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center*

Thu Aug 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP*

Fri Aug 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center>

Sat Aug 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center>

Tue Aug 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena#

Wed Aug 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater#

Fri Sep 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena#

Sat Sep 02 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre#

Sun Sep 03 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green<~

Tue Sep 05 —Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument*

Wed Sep 06 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse*

Tue Sep 12 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Thu Sep 14 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion$

Fri Sep 15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena$

Tue Sept 19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center>

Thu Sep 21 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater>

Fri Sep 22 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^$

Sat Sep 23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion$

Tue Sep 26 — Tupelo, MS — Cadence Bank Arena*

Thu Sep 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center!

Fri Sep 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center!

Sat Sep 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center&

Tue Oct 03 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum*

Thu Oct 05 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

Fri Oct 06 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum<

Tue Oct 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena<

Thu Oct 12 Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena#

Fri Oct 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena#

Sat Oct 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

^On Sale April 14

~Not a Live Nation Date

*With Support from Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, & Josh Adam Meyers

+With Support from Merkules, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

!With Support from Elle King, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

>With Support from Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

<With Support from Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

#With Support from Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

$With Support from Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

&With Support from Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

Additional Live Performances:

Fri Sep 08 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Support for Eric Church

Sat Sep 09 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre – Support for Eric Church

Sun Sep 10 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre – Support for Eric Church

Sat Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Support for Eric Church

About Jelly Roll

Outright genre-bending singer/songwriter/rapper Jelly Roll has quietly been building a remarkable career, under the radar and on his own terms. Since his days selling his mix tapes out of his car, he has constantly been independently releasing new music (more than 24 albums), touring relentlessly, consistently topping various iTunes charts, engaging a rabid fanbase and creating videos that have amassed nearly 2 billion views on YouTube. He pairs deeply personal lyrics with music that blends Old-school Rap, Classic Rock, Country and Soul to create music that is therapeutic, raw and tackles the heaviness in life.

His 2020 single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights, with more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA. Born and raised in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, the former addict and drug dealer released his album Ballads of the Broken in 2021, ahead of his sold-out hometown show at the famous Ryman Auditorium, which sold out in under an hour. The introspective 10-track album shows Jelly Roll’s growth as an artist and man, drawing from his personal experiences to tell the story of a man who has been through the ringer and isn’t afraid to share his raw truth, featuring his multi-week No. 1 Rock hit “Dead Man Walking” and his No. 1 Country debut single “Son of a Sinner.” Now after a history-making “breakthrough year” (American Songwriter), having just sold-out Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and released the riveting anthem “NEED A FAVOR” along with the soul-stirring ballad “she” from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, the reigning No. 1 of Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart for more than 25 weeks and counting is well on his way to mainstream, multi-genre stardom.

