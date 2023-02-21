‘His Dark Materials: The Complete Third Season’ To Hit Blu-ray On April 25th!

Discover how the fantastical journey ends when the critically-acclaimed HBO series His Dark Materials: The Complete Third Season, arrives on Blu-rayTM and DVD April 25, 2023 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. In the third season of His Dark Materials, based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, Lyra, the prophesied child, and Will, the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the world comes at a terrible price.

Also available on April 25, is His Dark Materials: The Complete Series on DVD, which includes all three seasons of the fantasy series plus previously released special features in one set.

Season three stars Dafne Keen as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe, Jamie Ward as Father Gomez, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison and Chipo Chung as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.

His Dark Materials: The Complete Third Season will be available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD and His Dark Materials: The Complete Series will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers on April 25, 2023. The series is also available now to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.

His Dark Materials: The Complete Third Season

8 one-hour episodes:

The Enchanted Sleeper The Break The Intention Craft Lyra and Her Death No Way Out The Abyss The Clouded Mountain The Botanic Garden