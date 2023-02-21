PENTATONIX Announce 2023 North American Leg of “The World Tour”

Fresh off of Hollywood Boulevard where a cappella group Pentatonix received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the three-time Grammy-winning quintet announced that they will be embarking on a North American Tour with very special guest Lauren Alaina.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 9th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville making stops across North America in Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Irvine and more.

Today’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is especially significant for Pentatonix as they are the first A Cappella group to receive such honor. Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix have become the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, and have released a number of successful albums, earning nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards along the way. The group recently finished their most successful Christmas tour ever, playing to 200,000+ people across 22 cities and has tour dates this spring and summer across the globe in Singapore, Japan, Australia and Europe.

TICKETS: The general on sale for Pentatonix: The World Tour will start Monday, February 27 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster.com, with presales starting on Thursday, February 23. Visit PTXOFFICIAL.com for more information.

PENTATONIX TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 09 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park

Sun Aug 20 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Aug 24 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 26 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Mon Aug 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Thu Aug 31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 03 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob MusicTheatre

Wed Sep 06 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 07 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Sat Sep 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 11 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 16 — Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair *

*Not a Live Nation date – On sale info coming soon

About Pentatonix

As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl. Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]. Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the top 40 albums six times in New Zealand. Their single, “Hallelujah” also reached international acclaim as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.” Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. Plus, they have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. Not to mention, they have supported organizations such as Make A Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. Following 2021’s Evergreen, which tallied over 100 million streams, they launched one of their biggest tours to date, Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour. Pentatonix’s most recent album, “Holidays Around the World,” was released on October 28, 2022 and marked the group’s ninth Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums Chart. The group closed out 2022 with the completion of their largest U.S. arena tour to date.