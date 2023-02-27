DVD Review: ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: The Complete First Season’ Serves Up Nostalgic Thrills and Intrigue!

If you’re looking for a few thrills this winter, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has your ticket to ride with the release of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: The Complete First Season’ on DVD. Simply put, the fourth installment in the Pretty Little Liars Universe is a fresh reimagining of the original series with a plethora of unique twists and turns. While the original series focused on drama and mystery elements, what sets this new incarnation apart from its predecessors is that it masterfully infuses the magic of the golden age of slasher films. Think “Riverdale” meets “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Without giving too much away, the plot of this promising first season centers around a group of teenage girls hailing from the sleepy town of Millwood, Pennsylvania. However, their worlds soon get turned upside down when they receive terrifying, cryptic messages from a mysterious assailant named “A.” Unbeknownst to these girls, this homicidal maniac has them in the crosshairs because a tragedy befell a young girl some 20 years before. With their backs against the wall, the girls must join forces to uncover past secrets before the dark secrets of their own are dragged, kicking and screaming, into the light.

While the horror elements of these often blood-soaked episodes provide a welcome dose of nostalgia from days gone by, the exceptional cast is the secret to its success. ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ brings a boatload of outstanding young talent to the table, breathing life into diverse characters. The cast includes Bailee Madison (Parental Guidance, Just Go With It) as Imogen Adams, Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally’s Mashup) as Noa Olivar, Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) as Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Hayworth, Malia Pyles (Baskets, Memoria) as Minnie “Mouse” Honrada, and Zaria (Two Distant Strangers) as Faran Bryant. In addition, the series also stars Mallory Bechtel (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Sharon Leal (Supergirl), Elena Goode (The Dictator), Eric Johnson (American Gods), Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), and Lea Salonga (Centaurworld).

The DVD release includes all ten one-hour episodes from the series, plus bonus content allowing fans to take a deep dive behind the scenes of the series. Priced at priced to own at $24.98, this release also includes an eye-catching, high gloss slipcover featuring the key art from the first season. In addition, HBO Max has officially announced that the series has been green-lit for Season 2, expected to arrive later this year, so there is no better time to dig in than right now!

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: The Complete First Season’ hit stores nationwide on February 28, 2023, and is also available to own digitally.

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:

Swagger, Romance, and Fear: The Boys of Original Sin (New for Home Entertainment)

A New Generation of Terror: The Villains of Original Sin (New for Home Entertainment)

10 ONE HOUR EPISODES:

Chapter One: Spirit Week Chapter Two: The Spirit Queen Chapter Three: Aftermath Chapter Four: The (Fe)male Gaze Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home Chapter Six: Scars Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls Chapter Eight: Bad Blood Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried Chapter Ten: Final Girls