WU-TANG CLAN and NAS Announce Dates For 2023 Global “N.Y. State of Mind Tour”

Hip Hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced the 2023 co-headline run of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour, which will be hitting multiple continents this year. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date global tour kicks off on Tuesday, May 9th in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena, with additional stops across New Zealand, Australia, North America and Europe before wrapping up on Sunday, October 22nd at Yaamava Theatre in Highland, CA.

The 2023 tour comes on the heels of the sold out 2022 N.Y. State of Mind Tour run that hit 25+ cities last year, including an iconic show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The tour was also recently nominated for Pollstar’s 2022 Hip Hop Tour of The Year – watch the 2022 N.Y. State of Mind Tour recap below!

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available beginning with American Express® Early Access on Tuesday, February 28th in select North American markets. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starting Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time on livenation.com.

AMEX PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select North American markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 28th at 10am local time through Thursday, March 2nd at 10pm local time.

EUROPE TICKETS: Tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 28th at 9am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starts Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time on livenation.co.uk.

NEW ZEALAND TICKETS: Tickets will be available beginning with a Vodafone presale on Wednesday, March 1st at 10am local time on vodafone.co.nz/music. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starts Monday, March 6th at 12pm local time on livenation.co.nz.

AUSTRALIA TICKETS: Tickets will be available via presales beginning Friday, March 3rd at 11am local time. The general onsale begins Monday, March 6th at 12pm local time on livenation.com.au.

WU-TANG CLAN – 2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

EUROPE

Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2

NORTH AMERICA

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*

^ Daytime Pool Party Performance

*On-sale: Monday, March 6th at 10am local

About Wu-Tang Clan

Founded in New York City’s Staten Island in the early 1990s, the Wu-Tang Clan is comprised of members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and the deceased Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB). Their name is a reference to a 1983 martial arts film.

Led by the production of RZA, samples from martial arts films have thematically appeared throughout the group’s music, as have samples of classic funk and soul tracks from artists like Rick James, James Brown, and Syl Johnson. As a group, Wu-Tang Clan have three platinum albums among their eight LPs, and the group’s complete anthology (including solo albums) has more than 85 full-length releases. More than just rappers, Wu-Tang Clan are entrepreneurs and successful cultural influencers, with an empire that features everything from clothing lines and video games to books and acting credits.

Wu-Tang Clan on Tour

Considered by many to be the greatest hip-hop group of all time, Wu-Tang Clan have been touring as a unit since their debut record — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — came out in 1993. The now triple-platinum release vaulted the New York City group with songs like “C.R.E.A.M.” (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) and “Protect Ya Neck” that are about as recognizable as anything in the rap canon.

Their live sets are a family affair, with every member of the crew representing their lyrical contributions to the Wu’s eight studio albums, as well as notable cuts from the Wu-Tang solo discography. With the omnipresent Wu-Tang “W” flanking all angles of the stage, there’s a familiarity to Wu-Tang Clan’s music that gives their shows unique mass appeal.

Whether they’re delivering the 36 Chambers record front to back on the album’s 25th Anniversary Tour, or tracks from GZA’s seminal Liquid Swords and Raekwon’s mafioso-minded Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, or honoring the legacy of their departed brother, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, every Wu-Tang Clan show is a celebration of prolific careers as individuals and especially as the most storied group in hip-hop history.

About Nas

Nas (Nasir Jones) first reached an international audience when his track “Halftime” was tapped by producer MC Serch as the opening cut on 1992’s Zebrahead movie soundtrack. Signed to Columbia Records, the first full-length album by poet and rhyme-master Nas arrived in 1994, Illmatic . The RIAA platinum hip-hop landmark featured “It Ain’t Hard To Tell,” “The World Is Yours,” and “One.” 1996 brought the breakthrough double-platinum It Was Written (#1 R&B for 7 weeks, #1 pop for 4 weeks), with his first major crossover singles “Street Dreams” and “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).” Success continued with the double-platinum I Am in 1999 (again #1 pop and #1 R&B), with the chart singles “Nas Is Like,” “Hate Me Now” (featuring Puff Daddy), and “You Won’t See Me Tonight” (featuring Aaliyah).

Subsequent albums by Nas included: the RIAA platinum Nastradamus (1999, #2 R&B, #7 pop, with “Nastradamus” and “You Owe Me,” featuring Ginuwine); the platinum Stillmatic (2001, #1 R&B, #5 pop, with “Got Ur Self A…,” “ “One Mic,” and “Rule”); the platinum God’s Son (2002, #1 R&B, with huge R&B/pop crossover hits “Made You Look” and “I Can”); and the platinum double-CD Street’s Disciple (2004, #2 R&B, #5 pop, with “Bridging the Gap” and “Just a Moment”). And his 2012 album, Life Is Good earned him 4 Grammy nominations including Rap Album of the Year and is certified RIAA gold.

Over the years, Nas has also been the featured guest on a number of crossover hits by other artists, among them: Allure (“Head Over Heels,” 1997); Missy Elliott (the #1 “Hot Boyz,” 1999); fellow Queensbridge rapper Mobb Deep (“It’s Mine,” 1999); Jagged Edge (“I Got It 2,” 2002); J-Lo (“I’m Gonna Be Alright,” 2002); Kanye West (“Classic (Better Than I’ve Ever Been),” 2006); DJ Khaled (“Nas Album Done,” 2016); Swizz Beats (“Echo,” 2018); Jhene Aiko (“10K Hours,” 2020) and others.

In August 2020, Nas released King’s Disease. King’s Disease marked Nas’ first new album in 2 years. The album was entirely produced by Hit-Boy, and Gabriel “G Code” Zardes serves as the albums co-executive producer. The album won “Best Rap Album” at the 2021 GRAMMYs, marking Nas’ first ever GRAMMY win.

In August of 2021, Nas released King’s Disease II, a sequel to the GRAMMY Award winning album. King’s Disease II was executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy and features collaborations with Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Hit-Boy & more. The album earned a nomination for “Best Rap Album” at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards. Most recently, Nas released a surprise album titled Magic featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.

In addition to his successful career in music, Nas has pursued a career in motion pictures that began with his co-starring role (alongside DMX) in 1998’s cult classic crime drama Belly, a film by director Hype Williams (with whom Nas has done several music videos). Most recently, he was the executive producer of the 2016 Netflix series The Get Down.

Nas is also the co-founder of Mass Appeal Records.

