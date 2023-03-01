ADAM SANDLER LIVE: Next Leg of 2023 Standup Comedy Tour Announced

After a successful sold-out touring run in 2022 and early February of 2023, critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler will broaden Adam Sandler Live with seven additional cities across the U.S. due to overwhelming demand. Produced by Live Nation, the next 2023 leg kicks off on April 13th at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ making stops across the U.S. in Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland, and more before wrapping up in Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena on April 21.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, March 2nd at 12 PM local time. The general on sale for Adam Sandler LIVE will start Friday, March 3rd at 12 PM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com

ADAM SANDLER LIVE TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 13 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Fri Apr 14 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Sun Apr 16 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Mon Apr 17 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Apr 18 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Wed Apr 19 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fri Apr 21 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

ABOUT ADAM SANDLER

The renowned actor, writer, producer, and musician has previously performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years and filmed during his last concert tour. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler’s critically acclaimed Netflix special.

Beyond his beloved standup, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer’s most successful. Sandler’s recent film HUSTLE was a critical and audience favorite.