Rock Legends KISS Announce Dates For Final Shows of Final Tour

Undisputed rock ‘n’ roll legends KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.
“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.
Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6th, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at livenation.com.
2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY
** go to KISSOnline.com to see the full tour itinerary of shows
October 29, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
November 1, 2023 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
November 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
November 6, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 8, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 10, 2023 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
November 12, 2023 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
November 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
November 18, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
November 19, 2023 – Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre
November 21, 2023 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
November 22, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 24, 2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27, 2023 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
November 29, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
December 1, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
December 2, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
