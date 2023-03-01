‘Superman 1978 – 1987 5-Film Collection’ To Be Unleashed On 4K UHD In April — Special Features Revealed!

As part of the year-long centennial celebration for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio, five films featuring the iconic DC Super Hero Superman – Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV – will be available for purchase in a five-film collection on 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital on April 18.

On April 18, the Superman 1978 – 1987 5-Film Collection will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray™Disc from online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Packs will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature films in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc with the feature films and special features in HD, and a Digital version of each film.

Ultra HD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

For the complete 4K Ultra HD experience with HDR, a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, an Ultra HD Blu-ray player and a high-speed HDMI (category 2) cable are required.

Ultra HD Blu-ray Elements

Superman: The Movie Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler

The Making of Superman – vintage featurette

Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette

Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon

Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon

Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon

TV Spot

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Superman II Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special

Superman’s Soufflé – Deleted scene

Fleischer Studios’ Superman vintage cartoons First Flight The Mechanical Monster Billion Dollar Limited The Arctic Giant The Bulleteers The Magnetic Telescope Electric Earthquake Volcano Terror on the Midway

Theatrical trailer

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Richard Donner and Tom Mankiewicz

Introduction by Richard Donner – featurette

Superman II: Restoring the Vision – featurette

Deleted scenes Lex and Ms. Teschmacher head north Lex and Ms. Teschmacher head south The villains enter the fortress He’s all yours, boys Clarke and Jimmy Lex’s gateway

Famous Studios vintage cartoons Japoteurs Showdown Eleventh Hour Destruction, Inc. The Mummy Strikes Jungle Drums The Underground World Secret Agent



Superman III Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV special

Deleted scenes Save my baby To the rescue Making up Going to see the boss Hatching the plan The con Rooftop ski Boss wants this to go Superman honored Gus’ speech Hanging up on Brad

Theatrical trailer

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the

following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Mark Rosenthal

Superman 50 th anniversary special – 1988 TV special

anniversary special – 1988 TV special Deleted scenes Clark’s morning Jeremy’s letter Superman’s visit Nuclear Man’s prototype Metropolis after hours Lex ponders Flying sequence (extended scene) Battle in Smallville Battle in the U.S.S.R. Nuclear arms race Superman’s sickness Red alert By my side Lark and Lacy say goodbye No borders

Theatrical trailer

ABOUT THESE ICONIC FILMS:

Superman: The Movie

Academy Award winners Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman head an all-star cast in the fantastic, action-packed film that made Christopher Reeve an international star playing the greatest superhero of all time. From the doomed planet of Krypton, two parents launch a spaceship carrying their infant son to earth. Here he grows up to become Clark Kent, mild-mannered reporter for the Metropolis Daily Planet. But with powers and abilities far beyond those of ordinary men, he battles for truth and justice as Superman.

An Alexander Salkind presentation and directed by Richard Donner (The Goonies, Lethal Weapon, The Lost Boys), the film stars Academy Award winner Marlon Brando (On the Waterfront, The Godfather) as Jor-El, Academy Award winner Gene Hackman (The French Connection, Unforgiven) as Lex Luthor, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, and Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent/Superman.

Based on the DC character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman was produced by Pierre Spengler from a story by Mario Puzo and a screenplay by Puzo, David Newman, Leslie Newman, and Robert Benton. Ilya Salkind served as executive producer. The film also features Ned Beatty as Otis, Jackie Cooper as Perry White, Glen Ford as Jonathan Kent, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, Valerie Perrine as Eve Teschmacher, and Terrance Stamp as General Zod.

Superman was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Film Editing, Best Music (Original Score) and Best Sound. The film also received a Special Achievement Academy Award for Visual Effects. In 2017, Superman was inducted into the Library of Congress National Film Registry.

Superman II (Theatrical Version)

Unwittingly released from Phantom Zone imprisonment, three superpowered Planet Krypton criminals Terence Stamp, Sarah Douglas and Jack O’Halloran) plan to enslave Earth – just when Superman (Christopher Reeve) decides to show a more romantic side to Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). Gene Hackman also returns as Lex Luthor in this sequel that features a top supporting cast, witty Richard Lester direction, and visuals that astound and delight.

Directed by Richard Lester (A Hard Day’s Night, The Three Musketeers), the film stars Academy Award winner Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, and Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent/Superman.

Based on the DC character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the film was produced by Pierre Spengler from a story by Mario Puzo and a screenplay by Puzo, David Newman, and Leslie Newman. Alexander Salkind and Ilya Salkind served as executive producer. The film also features Ned Beatty as Otis, Jackie Cooper as Perry White, Sarah Douglas as Ursa, Jack O’Halloran as Non, Valerie Perrine as Eve Teschmacher, Susannah York as Lara, and Terrence Stamp as General Zod.

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut

Director Richard Donner began shooting Superman II while concurrently filming Superman: The Movie, though the theatrical version of the film was ultimately directed by Richard Lester. In 2006, Donner’s original unique vision was released for the first time. Jor-El (Marlon Brando in footage cut from the theatrical version) appears in key scenes that amplify Superman lore and deepen the relationship between father and son. Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) plots more schemes to unmask Clark Kent as Superman (Christopher Reeve). With so many changes, large and small, including a different beginning and resolution, this version is an eye-opening alternate experience.

Directed by Richard Donner, the film stars Academy Award winner Marlon Brando as Jor-El, Academy Award winner Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, and Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent/Superman.

Based on the DC character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the film was produced by Pierre Spengler and Michael Tau from a story by Mario Puzo and a screenplay by Puzo, David Newman, and Leslie Newman. Ilya Salkind served as executive producer. The film also features Ned Beatty as Otis, Jackie Cooper as Perry White, Sarah Douglas as Ursa, Jack O’Halloran as Non, Valerie Perrine as Eve Teschmacher, Susannah York as Lara, and Terrence Stamp as General Zod.

Superman III

Meet Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor), a naive computer-programming natural. For him, a keyboard is a weapon – and, as a result, Superman faces the microelectronic menace of his life. Christopher Reeve reprises his signature role, deepening his character’s human side as Clark Kent sees Lana Lang (Annette O’Toole) at a Smallville High class reunion. And when the Man of Steel becomes his own worst enemy after exposure to Kryptonite, Reeve pulls off both roles with dazzling skill. Relive Superman III with all its heart, heroism and high-flying humor.

Directed by Richard Lester, the film stars Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent/Superman and Margot Kidder as Lois Lane.

Based on the DC character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the film was produced by Pierre Spengler from a screenplay by David Newman and Leslie Newman. Alexander Salkind and Ilya Salkind served as executive producer. The film also features Richard Pryor as Gus Gorman, Jackie White as Perry White, Marc McClure as Jimmy Olsen, Annette O’Toole as Lana Lang, and Robert Vaughn as Ross Webster.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Christopher Reeve not only dons the title hero’s cape for the fourth time but also helped develop the movie’s provocative theme: nuclear disarmament. To make the world safe for nuclear arms merchants, Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) creates a new being to challenge the Man of Steel: the radiation-charged Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow). The two foes clash in an explosive extravaganza that sees Superman save the Statue of Liberty, plug the volcanic eruption of Mount Etna and rebuild the demolished Great Wall of China.

Directed by Sydney J. Furie (The Ipcress File, Iron Eagle), the film stars Academy Award winner Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, and Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent/Superman.

Based on the DC character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the film was produced by Yoram Globus and Menahem Golan from a story by Christopher Reeve & Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal and a screenplay by Konner & Rosenthal. The film also features Jackie Cooper as Perry White, Marc McClure as Jimmy Olsen, Jon Cryer as Lenny, Sam Wanamaker as David Warfield, Mark Pillow as Nuclear Man, and Mariel Hemingway as Lacy Warfield.