REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced For March 3rd Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, MARCH 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Vermont Senator, former Democratic presidential candidate, and author of the new book “It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism,” Bernie Sanders. This week’s panel discussion includes John Heilemann, host and executive producer of Showtime’s “The Circus” and host of the podcast “Hell & High Water with John Heilemann”; and actor, comedian and host of “Stay Free with Russell Brand,” Russell Brand.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.