MACKLEMORE Announces North American Dates For ‘The Ben Tour’

Multi-diamond certified, GRAMMY® award winning artist Macklemore has announced North American dates for THE BEN TOUR produced by Live Nation, set to start on September 17 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the 19-date tour will make stops across both coasts and the mid-west. Tickets will be available starting with Citi and American Express presales (details below) beginning Monday, March 6. General on-sale begins March 10 at 10am local time.

For this upcoming tour, Macklemore is proud to have partnered with PLUS1, and will be donating $1 per ticket to Bridges – Seattle Alternative Peer Group in support of their work in mentoring youth in recovery.

For more details and ticket information, go to: https://macklemore.com

Citi is the official card of The BEN Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Monday, March 6 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 10am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in Canada before the general public beginning Monday, March 6at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 10am local time

In support of his newly released album, BEN, Macklemore has unleashed his latest single ‘No Bad Days’, and accompanying music video, directed by his 7-year-old daughter Sloane. Check out the video below!

THE BEN TOUR – NORTH AMERICA

09/17 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

09/19 – Anthem – Washington, DC

09/21 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

09/22 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

09/23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

09/26 – Rebel – Toronto, ON

09/27 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

09/29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

09/30 – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI*

10/01 – Armory – Minneapolis, MN

10/03 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO*

10/05 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

10/07 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/08 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/10 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA

10/11 – Adams Center Arena – Missoula, MT

10/12 – Idaho Central Arena – Boise, ID

10/14 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

10/17 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

10/18 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

*Not a Live Nation Date

THE BEN TOUR – EU/UK

04/03 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

04/04 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

04/07 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

04/09 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

04/11 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

04/12 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

04/16 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

04/17 – Forest National – Brussels, BE

04/18 – Zenith – Paris, FR – *SOLD OUT*

04/19 – Zenith – Paris, FR

04/21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE – *VENUE CHANGE*

04/22 – Verti Music Hall – Berlin, DE

04/24 – Olympiahalle – Munich, DE – *VENUE CHANGE*

04/25 – Stadhalle – Offenbach, DE

04/27 – Edel Optics Arena – Hamburg, DE

04/29 – EXPO XXI Hall 1 – Warsaw, PL

04/30 – Stadhalle – Vienna, AT

05/02 – Samsung Hall – Zurich, CH

05/03 – Alcatraz – Milan, IT

05/04 – Alcatraz – Milan, IT – *SOLD OUT*

05/07 – Vega Main Hall – DK

05/09 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO

About Macklemore

Multi-platinum and GRAMMY® award winning artist Macklemore has made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim, and international appeal, with a total of 13.5 BILLION COMBINED STREAMS to date,Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century. ‘GEMINI’, Macklemore’s first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Independent Albums, featuring Platinum-certified singles, “Glorious” (featuring Skylar Grey), “Good Old Days” (featuring Kesha), and “Marmalade” (featuring Lil Yachty). ‘GEMINI’ followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, ‘The Heist’ (which spawned two #1, Diamond-certified singles “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” and 2016 release “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made”, which featured the Platinum-certified single “Downtown“. Collectively Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 5 BILLION times and he is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single (“Thrift Shop”). A lifelong Seattle resident, Macklemore has always believed in using his platform, resources, and creative pursuits to have an impact on racial and social justice issues. Macklemore is a co-founder of The Residency, a hip hop and youth development program that has become one of the preeminent opportunities for young aspiring artists in the region. Drawing on his personal battles with drugs and alcohol, Macklemore has consistently used his art and platform to raise awareness around issues of addiction and recovery. In 2016 he was featured in an MTV special with President Obama about the opioid epidemic in America and was the first non-administration official ever to participate in the Presidential Weekly Address. In 2021, Macklemore launched Bogey Boys, a golf and lifestyle clothing brand that has gained quick momentum and made waves in the golf and fashion worlds. He is a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders, of Major League Soccer and Seattle Kraken, of National Hockey League. He currently serves on the board of directors for MusiCares, The Residency and The Underground Museum in LA.