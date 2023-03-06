COWABUNGA, DUDES! Teaser Trailer For Seth Rogan’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Has Been Unleashed!

Cowabunga! The first glimpses of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES MUANT MAYHEM have arrived from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies! Check out the teaser trailer, cast announcement, and poster art below!

The film is slated to hit theaters on August 4th, 2023.

Official Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

The all-star cast for this new adventure includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown, Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.